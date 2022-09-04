Jacob’s post-week 1 Big Ten Power Rankings

Week one is in the books, and we have a bit of movement in the rankings. Most of the top teams in the Big Ten took the first week as a chance to gain roster cohesion and iron out the kinks against an inferior opponent. This worked for most, except one team and you better believe they plummeted in the rankings.

It was a great week for the Big Ten, the only two teams losing games were against fellow Big Ten competition. I would argue that two team’s “wins” against FCS opponents though are more akin to losses. Here are the post-week one Big Ten Power Rankings. For a side-by-side comparison, here are last week’s rankings .

Nebraska (1-1)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Won versus North Dakota, 38-17No. 12 Nebraska needed a convincing win to calm the nerves of the Cornhuskers fanbase. Instead, they found themselves in a dog fight with FCS opponent North Dakota. Credit to Nebraska for pulling away at the end, but nobody in Lincoln is feeling good after this one.versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Illinois (0-1)

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Loss at Indiana, 23-20No. 10 Oh, Illinois. While their play style will keep them in pretty much any game, that can be a detriment. Some bad quarterback play threw away a really good defensive performance. There were some questionable coaching decisions as well.versus Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Indiana (1-0)

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Won versus Illinois, 23-20No. 14 You get moved up a few sports Indiana, but I am not convinced at all. You should have lost this game, saved by a horrendous call by the officials to take away an Illinois touchdown . Be more convincing next week against the Vandals.versus Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Iowa (1-0)

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Won versus South Dakota State, 7-3No. 4 Call it an overreaction, but I'm cutting Iowa some slack by not having them in the bottom two. That was an embarrassing display on Saturday. Fix it against Iowa State or you will keep falling.versus Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Rutgers (1-0)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Won at Boston College, 22-21No. 13 Congrats, Rutgers ! You went into Boston College and came away with a hard-earned victory. It might not have been the prettiest win, but it is yours. I'll be a bit conservative shooting you up the board, but keep doing what you're doing.versus Wagner, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Purdue (0-1)

Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lost versus Penn State , 35-31No. 7 Despite the loss, there's a lot of reasons to be excited about this Boilermakers team. Aidan O'Connell looks like a gamer, and it seems we have an answer for the receiving questions. They lost a tough one at home to Penn State, but they'll get back on track against Indiana State next week.versus Indiana State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Northwestern (1-0)

Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Won versus Nebraska, 31-28 (Week 0)No. 9 Not much to say about the Wildcats this time, they had the week off. Duke shouldn't be much of a problem for them next week.versus Duke, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Maryland (1-0)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Won versus Buffalo, 31-10No. 11 Pretty much what we all expected to see from Maryland in week one, besides Taulia Tagovailoa just looking okay. That I didn't expect. Sophomore running back Roman Hemby looked phenomenal, immediately making up for the departure of Tayvon Fleet-Davis. I want to see a similar win against Charlotte now.at Charlotte, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota (1-0)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Won versus New Mexico State, 38-0No. 6 Not bad Minnesota. You went in and beat down on a team you were projected to handle. Both running backs looked really good, I just wish we got some answers regarding the passing game. Sadly, playing another easy opponent, we probably won't see much passing from Tanner Morgan.versus Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Penn State (1-0)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Won at Purdue, 35-31No. 8 Great win to start off the season from the Nittany Lions. After a slow first half, we really saw the Penn State offense start to open up. They gave up points, but there are some things to really like about that defense, too. Despite everybody calling for Sean Clifford to be benched, he led the game-winning drive. Nice, now, go out and dominate Ohio.versus Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Wisconsin (1-0)

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Won versus Illinois State, 38-0No. 5 The Badgers are the first team to move up in the rankings. Against an Illinois State opponent that shouldn't have been any trouble for them, they dominated the entire game. Scoring 38 unanswered points and a fantastic day for Braelon Allen. Exactly how Wisconsin wanted to start the season heading into a contest with Washington State.versus Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State (1-0)

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Won versus Western Michigan, 35-13No. 3 I've seen some dropping Michigan State in the rankings. I will not be doing so. The game was close for a majority of the contest, way more than most anticipated, but, in the end, Michigan State pulled away for a convincing 35-13 win. Most importantly, the run game looked really good with Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard leading the way. They'll have another week to keep building cohesion against Akron next week.versus Akron, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Michigan (1-0)

Michigan Wolverines defenders take the field during action against the Colorado State Rams Saturday, September 3, 2022. © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Won versus Colorado State, 51-7No. 2 Michigan did what they were expected to do and beat up on an inferior opponent. The running backs looked great, the defense full of stars, and we might have seen a bit more clarity on the quarterback situation. This was Cade McNamara's game to start, and yet J.J. McCarthy came out looking way better. Next week it's going to be the same thing against Hawaii.versus Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Ohio State (1-0)

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Won versus Notre Dame , 21-10No. 1 Ohio State went in and took care of business against a very strong Notre Dame team. It doesn't matter that it wasn't a dominant win or that the Fighting Irish held on for a good majority of the win, Ryan Day's boys got it done when it mattered.versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

