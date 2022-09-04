ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jacob’s post-week 1 Big Ten Power Rankings

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGHJV_0hi7vgsx00

Week one is in the books, and we have a bit of movement in the rankings. Most of the top teams in the Big Ten took the first week as a chance to gain roster cohesion and iron out the kinks against an inferior opponent. This worked for most, except one team and you better believe they plummeted in the rankings.

It was a great week for the Big Ten, the only two teams losing games were against fellow Big Ten competition. I would argue that two team’s “wins” against FCS opponents though are more akin to losses. Here are the post-week one Big Ten Power Rankings. For a side-by-side comparison, here are last week’s rankings .

Nebraska (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XANcz_0hi7vgsx00 Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Won versus North Dakota, 38-17 Last Week: No. 12 Nebraska needed a convincing win to calm the nerves of the Cornhuskers fanbase. Instead, they found themselves in a dog fight with FCS opponent North Dakota. Credit to Nebraska for pulling away at the end, but nobody in Lincoln is feeling good after this one. Next Game: versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Illinois (0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JJBw_0hi7vgsx00 Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Game: Loss at Indiana, 23-20 Last Week: No. 10 Oh, Illinois. While their play style will keep them in pretty much any game, that can be a detriment. Some bad quarterback play threw away a really good defensive performance. There were some questionable coaching decisions as well. Next Game: versus Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Indiana (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzCPU_0hi7vgsx00 Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last game: Won versus Illinois, 23-20 Last Week: No. 14 You get moved up a few sports Indiana, but I am not convinced at all. You should have lost this game, saved by a horrendous call by the officials to take away an Illinois touchdown . Be more convincing next week against the Vandals. Next game: versus Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Iowa (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsrCk_0hi7vgsx00 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Last game: Won versus South Dakota State, 7-3 Last Week: No. 4 Call it an overreaction, but I'm cutting Iowa some slack by not having them in the bottom two. That was an embarrassing display on Saturday. Fix it against Iowa State or you will keep falling. Next Game: versus Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Rutgers (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFzIk_0hi7vgsx00 Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Boston College, 22-21 Last Week: No. 13 Congrats, Rutgers ! You went into Boston College and came away with a hard-earned victory. It might not have been the prettiest win, but it is yours. I'll be a bit conservative shooting you up the board, but keep doing what you're doing. Next Game: versus Wagner, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Purdue (0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244qQE_0hi7vgsx00 Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last game: Lost versus Penn State , 35-31 Last Week: No. 7 Despite the loss, there's a lot of reasons to be excited about this Boilermakers team. Aidan O'Connell looks like a gamer, and it seems we have an answer for the receiving questions. They lost a tough one at home to Penn State, but they'll get back on track against Indiana State next week. Next Game: versus Indiana State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Northwestern (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdFlj_0hi7vgsx00 Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Last game: Won versus Nebraska, 31-28 (Week 0) Last week: No. 9 Not much to say about the Wildcats this time, they had the week off. Duke shouldn't be much of a problem for them next week. Next Game: versus Duke, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Maryland (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMLV3_0hi7vgsx00 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won versus Buffalo, 31-10 Last Week: No. 11 Pretty much what we all expected to see from Maryland in week one, besides Taulia Tagovailoa just looking okay. That I didn't expect. Sophomore running back Roman Hemby looked phenomenal, immediately making up for the departure of Tayvon Fleet-Davis. I want to see a similar win against Charlotte now. Next game: at Charlotte, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0rtb_0hi7vgsx00 Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won versus New Mexico State, 38-0 Last Week: No. 6 Not bad Minnesota. You went in and beat down on a team you were projected to handle. Both running backs looked really good, I just wish we got some answers regarding the passing game. Sadly, playing another easy opponent, we probably won't see much passing from Tanner Morgan. Next game: versus Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Penn State (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvj1V_0hi7vgsx00 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Purdue, 35-31 Last Week: No. 8 Great win to start off the season from the Nittany Lions. After a slow first half, we really saw the Penn State offense start to open up. They gave up points, but there are some things to really like about that defense, too. Despite everybody calling for Sean Clifford to be benched, he led the game-winning drive. Nice, now, go out and dominate Ohio. Next game: versus Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Wisconsin (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pV9rU_0hi7vgsx00 Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last game: Won versus Illinois State, 38-0 Last Week: No. 5 The Badgers are the first team to move up in the rankings. Against an Illinois State opponent that shouldn't have been any trouble for them, they dominated the entire game. Scoring 38 unanswered points and a fantastic day for Braelon Allen. Exactly how Wisconsin wanted to start the season heading into a contest with Washington State. Next game: versus Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laB6t_0hi7vgsx00 Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last game: Won versus Western Michigan, 35-13 Last Week: No. 3 I've seen some dropping Michigan State in the rankings. I will not be doing so. The game was close for a majority of the contest, way more than most anticipated, but, in the end, Michigan State pulled away for a convincing 35-13 win. Most importantly, the run game looked really good with Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard leading the way. They'll have another week to keep building cohesion against Akron next week. Next game: versus Akron, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Michigan (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfucL_0hi7vgsx00 Michigan Wolverines defenders take the field during action against the Colorado State Rams Saturday, September 3, 2022. © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last game: Won versus Colorado State, 51-7 Last Week: No. 2 Michigan did what they were expected to do and beat up on an inferior opponent. The running backs looked great, the defense full of stars, and we might have seen a bit more clarity on the quarterback situation. This was Cade McNamara's game to start, and yet J.J. McCarthy came out looking way better. Next week it's going to be the same thing against Hawaii. Next game: versus Hawaii, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Ohio State (1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aotwp_0hi7vgsx00 Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won versus Notre Dame , 21-10 Last Week: No. 1 Ohio State went in and took care of business against a very strong Notre Dame team. It doesn't matter that it wasn't a dominant win or that the Fighting Irish held on for a good majority of the win, Ryan Day's boys got it done when it mattered. Next game: versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. [listicle id=9313] [listicle id=9226] [listicle id=9259] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Rutgers football wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from football

Transfer wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from Rutgers football, the standout playmaker said in a statement posted on Monday afternoon. Harris saw limited snaps on Saturday, the transfer wide receiver registering a single catch in Rutgers football’s 22-21 win at Boston College. A transfer from Syracuse (with a brief stop in Kentucky this winter), Harris is a big-play wide receiver who possesses size and speed. The hope was that he could add to a wide receiver corps at Rutgers that has depth and explosiveness. Last season, Harris played just three games before leaving Syracuse and ending up in the transfer portal....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks by PFF grade through Week 1

For the Big Ten, Week 1 is in the books, and some teams really like what they have at quarterback. But not every team is set with its starter. Of course, Michigan football has a quarterback controversy, with Cade McNamara, the incumbent starter from last year, getting the nod in Week 1 before J.J. McCarthy starts in Week 2. Alan Bowman got a handful of snaps in the season opener against Colorado State, as well. Rutgers played three quarterbacks in its win over Boston College, as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin Basketball offers 2024 F Jackson McAndrew

This past Sunday, Greg Gard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward who runs with Howard Pulley on the Nike EYBL circuit currently holds offers from St. Thomas, Nebraska, and Northern Iowa. He’s also heard from Minnesota, Creighton, Indiana State, Belmont, South Dakota, and North Dakota State.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where college analyst ranks Hubert Davis as a recruiter

Hubert Davis has proven he can be a successful coach on the college level after just one season. He took the Tar Heels to the national championship game after a rocky month of February. And going into this year, the Tar Heels are considered one of the favorites to cut down the nets next April. But where does Davis rank in terms of recruiting? Another crucial aspect to being a coach in the college game? Davis was able to keep UNC’s recruits in Roy Williams’ final year for the 2021 class and in the 2022 class, he welcomes in a Top 20...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses possibility of Ty Thompson, backups playing vs. Eastern Washington

It’s unfortunately become a question that is all-too-common among Oregon Duck fans over the past five games. While the Ducks have lost by an average of 30 points in four of the last five games played, a large portion of the Oregon fan base has called for the backup QB to get into the game while the starting QB struggled to find success on the field. Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson has been the guy that fans are calling for, while either Anthony Brown or Bo Nix continues to get the snaps. RelatedOregon eager to improve perception following precipitous rankings drop That might change...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Rams#Iowa State#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Fcs#Nebraska#Cornhuskers#Lincoln#Georgia Southern
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Power Rankings: Where did Arkansas move after beating Cincinnati

Well, lookie there. The SEC showed itself as well as could be expected in college football’s opening week. The league was almost perfect against its competition. Except LSU. Even Vanderbilt picked up a victory. Alabama and Georgia looked like the two best teams in the country. Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M could be in the conversation for a Top-10 spot. Even the mid-tier and bottom-tier teams – the Commodores notwithstanding – look like players. The league feels like a 13-bid league when bowl season rolls around. With everyone winning, not much changed in the power rankings. Only Florida moved up a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football: Week 1 Heisman Ballot

What are the requirements to win the Heisman Trophy? It’s supposed to go to the best player in college football, right?. And we all know that best player better have a couple of games on their resume where they come up huge and delivering a key play or score certainly goes a long way as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Nebraska Volleyball’s win over Creighton

The No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska Volleyball team defeated Creighton in five sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) in front of 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday night. That number is a new NCAA attendance record for a regular-season volleyball match surpassing the previous record of 14,022, which Nebraska and Creighton had previously set in 2018. With the win, Nebraska improves to 6-0 on the season and will prepare for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Long Beach State at the Devaney Center with a 3:00 pm start time. The Huskers will not start conference play until September 23rd, when they host Michigan State in Lincoln. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind the Texas Longhorns. Below is a collection of social media reaction to this evenings match. https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567680116976766977https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567679736020598784https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567653304280272896https://twitter.com/erinsorensen/status/1567678543860998145https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567679049639542786https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567679973183332352https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1567654128779657217https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1567679150575566849https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1567653548657188869https://twitter.com/white_tyler/status/1567636384483098629https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1567650289963999233https://twitter.com/CreightonVB/status/1567652612928946176https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567653424979709953https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567652137101922310https://twitter.com/JacobPadilla_/status/1567680120004952064https://twitter.com/GarySharp1620/status/1567679118170374145https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1567663862685601792https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567661711003361282https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567655802168639489Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at where Texas lands in the latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

After an impressive 52-10 win over ULM, opposing coaches aren’t drinking the burnt orange kool aid. Texas fell four spots to No. 22 after starting ranked No. 18. Perhaps not much changed for coaches this week, save for the Longhorns’ lone first-place voter. Alabama led the way with 57 first-place votes. Georgia (6) and Ohio State (2) earned the remaining No. 1 designations.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy