ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg’s sparring video with UFC’s Khai Wu gets Conor McGregor’s attention

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deQn7_0hi7ue5I00

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg can change his status to MMA sparring partner.

The Meta CEO posted a video of himself sparring with mixed martial artist Khai “The Shadow” Wu before the latter made his UFC debut with a loss by unanimous decision Saturday night against Joshua Dillon.

Zuckerberg’s video on Instagram — which had more than four million views as of Sunday afternoon — showed him exchanging punches and kicks and wrestling on the floor with the 27-year-old Wu.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

“Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!” former UFC champ Conor McGregor commented on the post.

The 38-year-old Zuckerberg recently had stated an interest in MMA on a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I really like watching UFC … but I also like doing the sport,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s because I have a connection to it. Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it.

“MMA is like the perfect thing. Because it’s like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re gonna end up on the bottom.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Joe Rogan
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparring#Combat#Mma#Meta
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy