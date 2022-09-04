Mark Zuckerberg’s sparring video with UFC’s Khai Wu gets Conor McGregor’s attention

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg can change his status to MMA sparring partner.

The Meta CEO posted a video of himself sparring with mixed martial artist Khai “The Shadow” Wu before the latter made his UFC debut with a loss by unanimous decision Saturday night against Joshua Dillon.

Zuckerberg’s video on Instagram — which had more than four million views as of Sunday afternoon — showed him exchanging punches and kicks and wrestling on the floor with the 27-year-old Wu.

“Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!” former UFC champ Conor McGregor commented on the post.

The 38-year-old Zuckerberg recently had stated an interest in MMA on a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I really like watching UFC … but I also like doing the sport,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s because I have a connection to it. Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it.

“MMA is like the perfect thing. Because it’s like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re gonna end up on the bottom.”