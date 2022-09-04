ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Crack delivered to informant during undercover buy in Williamsport

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — An unwitting informant helped expose a Lycoming County man accused of selling crack.

Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said the informant placed a call to Maurice Nathan Gilmore, 52, on July 26 to arrange the purchase. The informant then met Gilmore near the 800 block of West Third Street in Williamsport.

Gilmore allegedly took possession of $100 that was marked and provided to the informant, detectives said. Gilmore was then observed entering a jeep before he returned and delivered crack to the informant.

Gilmore was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility on August 22. He was released from custody after posting $50,000 unsecured bail.

Gilmore is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on September 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

heidi
3d ago

so they left him sell drugs for entire month after that sale for what? I want to know why they allowed someone after they caught them red handed selling drugs they allowed them on the street to continue to put lives at risk. this is beyond unethical and I want to know how it continues to go in

Damon Faivre
3d ago

he's probably my ex wife's dealer. bo she is going to have to find a new supplier for her crack cocaine and her name is Amber Renee Faivre

