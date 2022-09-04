Crack delivered to informant during undercover buy in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — An unwitting informant helped expose a Lycoming County man accused of selling crack.

Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said the informant placed a call to Maurice Nathan Gilmore, 52, on July 26 to arrange the purchase. The informant then met Gilmore near the 800 block of West Third Street in Williamsport.

Gilmore allegedly took possession of $100 that was marked and provided to the informant, detectives said. Gilmore was then observed entering a jeep before he returned and delivered crack to the informant.

Gilmore was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility on August 22. He was released from custody after posting $50,000 unsecured bail.

Gilmore is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on September 6 for a preliminary hearing.

