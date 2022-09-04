ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

Related
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Football: Jackson runs away with ASUN Freshman of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University running back Jevon Jackson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The redshirt freshman from Decatur, Alabama rushed for a career-high 167 yards in Saturday’s 63-0 win against Presbyterian. Jackson also found the endzone on a five-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols assistant gives major compliment to true freshman

The Tennessee Vols are in great shape right now at the quarterback position. (It’s the first time that’s been said in a while.) Tennessee has a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in starter Hendon Hooker. Then they have strong-armed Joe Milton as their primary backup. Milton, who is built like a tight end, looked much improved during mop-up duty in the Vols’ 59-10 win over Ball State last week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, SC
Football
City
Clinton, SC
City
Clarksville, TN
Clinton, SC
College Sports
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Clarksville, TN
Football
Clinton, SC
Sports
City
Walden, TN
Clarksville, TN
College Sports
WJHL

NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols

The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
clarksvillenow.com

Austin Peay’s computer science bachelor’s degree programs earn highly sought ABET accreditation

CLARKSVILLE, TN —Austin Peay State University’s bachelor’s degree programs in computer information systems, computer information technology and computer science have been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Presbyterian#Apsu
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clarksvillenow.com

Larry Frost

Larry Wayne Frost gained his angel wings on September 4, 2022, after a brief illness. He was welcomed into his forever home in paradise and greeted by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held 5 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, Rev. David Mackens officiating. The Frost Family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1p.m. and again from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. all on Friday, September 9, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. He was born January 30, 1954, in Bishop Stortford, England to Claude and Joyce Frost of Clarksville. His dad precedes him in death.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Barbara Louise Craig Sibley

Barbara L. Sibley, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Clarksville. Barbara was born March 3, 1950 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Robert Dean Craig and Lillie Lucille Floyd. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tammy; son, George; niece, Kelly; nephew, Darrel; grandchildren,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy