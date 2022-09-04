Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
APSU Football: Jackson runs away with ASUN Freshman of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University running back Jevon Jackson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The redshirt freshman from Decatur, Alabama rushed for a career-high 167 yards in Saturday’s 63-0 win against Presbyterian. Jackson also found the endzone on a five-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
clarksvillenow.com
CHS running back named Clarksville Now Player of the Week after Warfield Shield win
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville High running back Jamar Carnell is the new Clarksville Now Player of the Week for his role in helping the Wildcats secure the Warfield Shield with a 35-10 win against Rossview. The running back scored Clarksville High’s first 3 touchdowns on the night...
WAPT
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once annual Southern Heritage between the two schools, but JSU announced...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives major compliment to true freshman
The Tennessee Vols are in great shape right now at the quarterback position. (It’s the first time that’s been said in a while.) Tennessee has a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in starter Hendon Hooker. Then they have strong-armed Joe Milton as their primary backup. Milton, who is built like a tight end, looked much improved during mop-up duty in the Vols’ 59-10 win over Ball State last week.
NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
SEC Basketball: South Carolina, Tennessee among biggest August recruiting winners
SEC Basketball had an action-packed month of August when it came to adding commitments on the recruiting trail. Looking back at the span from August 1-31, which SEC Basketball teams were the biggest recruiting winners from the past month? (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) South Carolina, Tennessee among...
atozsports.com
SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols
The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
atozsports.com
How Alabama’s win over Utah State erased one major concern for the Tennessee Vols
There wasn’t much to nitpick after the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State in the season-opener this past Thursday night. One concern that came from the win, however, was the Vols’ inability to consistently get pressure against Cardinals quarterback John Paddock. Tennessee finished the night with...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant says one major issue from win against Ball State has already been fixed
The Tennessee Vols were obviously very good in their 59-10 win against Ball State on Thursday night. It’s hard to nitpick a 49-point win. There were a few concerns, however, after the game. One major concern that came from the game was quarterback Hendon Hooker‘s accuracy. Hooker wasn’t...
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay’s computer science bachelor’s degree programs earn highly sought ABET accreditation
CLARKSVILLE, TN —Austin Peay State University’s bachelor’s degree programs in computer information systems, computer information technology and computer science have been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.
Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU now offering free speech-language and swallowing clinic for local community
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A new, state-of-the-art medical clinic is now open in Clarksville, serving everyone from infants to senior citizens, and most people are shocked when they learn how much the clinic charges for its services. “There’s no cost, and we’re not billing insurance at this point,” Jennifer Brandon,...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen Garcia explains why the South Carolina offensive line is getting too much blame
Stephen Garcia continues to keep a pulse on South Carolina as the former quarterback looks on from a distance. He shared his thoughts about a popular topic following the Gamecocks’ win over Georgia State on Saturday. Was the offensive line to blame for some of the offenses struggles, especially...
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Frost
Larry Wayne Frost gained his angel wings on September 4, 2022, after a brief illness. He was welcomed into his forever home in paradise and greeted by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held 5 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, Rev. David Mackens officiating. The Frost Family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1p.m. and again from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. all on Friday, September 9, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. He was born January 30, 1954, in Bishop Stortford, England to Claude and Joyce Frost of Clarksville. His dad precedes him in death.
clarksvillenow.com
Barbara Louise Craig Sibley
Barbara L. Sibley, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Clarksville. Barbara was born March 3, 1950 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Robert Dean Craig and Lillie Lucille Floyd. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tammy; son, George; niece, Kelly; nephew, Darrel; grandchildren,...
