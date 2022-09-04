ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEWLEY, BENJAMIN WAYNE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
KELLER, TX
Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Larry Lease

Former Ranger John Wetteland Trial Declared Mistrial

John Wetteland trial ends in mistrial.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland's trial has ended in a mistrial. Fox 4 reports that Wetteland was being accused of abusing a relative when the relative was a child. They said the relative alleged Wetteland forced him to perform a sex act on him multiple times from 2004 to 2006, starting when the victim was 4 years old.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, September 7th, 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety has referred 5 state troopers to the state inspector's office for review, with two now placed on paid leave. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of two children in Fort Worth. Parents, this is what pediatrics recommend for children this flu season.
FORT WORTH, TX
Person
John Wetteland
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations

Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
DALLAS, TX
Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election security breach case

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state earlier this year, pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday afternoon, six months after a county grand jury indicted her following an election security breach investigation by local authorities. District Judge Matthew Barrett...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin

A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
#Seattle Mariners#Mistrial#Violent Crime#Mvp#The Texas Rangers#The New York Yankees
Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas. A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure. Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day. The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Collin County constable responds to inclusion on Oath Keepers member list

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Constable Joe Wright, a self-described "conservative Republican" who represents the county's fourth precinct, denied he supported the Oath Keepers or any other organization involved in subversive activities against the government. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes that recruits current and former military, police, and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests

(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
Arlington student arrested, charged with bringing gun to middle school

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Gunn Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. Arlington ISD and Arlington police both confirmed the gun-related incident, saying a student came forward Tuesday saying that last Friday another student had brought and showed off a gun at school. It's unclear if the gun was loaded or had ammo.
ARLINGTON, TX
California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin...
DUBLIN, CA

