localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEWLEY, BENJAMIN WAYNE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
fox4news.com
Collin County constable featured on leaked list of Oath Keepers members, report says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Collin County constable Joe Wright was named as a member of the far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism named of...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
Former Ranger John Wetteland Trial Declared Mistrial
John Wetteland trial ends in mistrial.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland's trial has ended in a mistrial. Fox 4 reports that Wetteland was being accused of abusing a relative when the relative was a child. They said the relative alleged Wetteland forced him to perform a sex act on him multiple times from 2004 to 2006, starting when the victim was 4 years old.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Mark Melton Works to Confirm Forgery Claim in Client's Eviction Case
Clerks in a Dallas County justice of the peace court offered testimony supporting a local attorney's claim that someone faked a letter purportedly notifying a defendant of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case. Chantel Hardaway, a single mother of seven, said she didn’t know about the...
Anti-LGBTQ church in Watauga faces eviction hearing
A hearing is scheduled today in Tarrant County where a church is facing its second eviction of the year because the church advocate sviolence against, and even execution of homosexuals.
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
CBS News
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, September 7th, 2022
The Texas Department of Public Safety has referred 5 state troopers to the state inspector's office for review, with two now placed on paid leave. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of two children in Fort Worth. Parents, this is what pediatrics recommend for children this flu season.
dallasexpress.com
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations
Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
abc17news.com
Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election security breach case
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state earlier this year, pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday afternoon, six months after a county grand jury indicted her following an election security breach investigation by local authorities. District Judge Matthew Barrett...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin
A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man, Juvenile Face Capital Murder Charges in Drive-By That Killed Boy, 5, Teen
A man and a teenage boy are in custody and facing capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of a teenager and a young child killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last month. At about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth Police said they were...
abc17news.com
Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas. A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure. Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day. The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.
Collin County constable responds to inclusion on Oath Keepers member list
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Constable Joe Wright, a self-described "conservative Republican" who represents the county's fourth precinct, denied he supported the Oath Keepers or any other organization involved in subversive activities against the government. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes that recruits current and former military, police, and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
inforney.com
Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests
(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
Arlington student arrested, charged with bringing gun to middle school
ARLINGTON, Texas — A Gunn Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. Arlington ISD and Arlington police both confirmed the gun-related incident, saying a student came forward Tuesday saying that last Friday another student had brought and showed off a gun at school. It's unclear if the gun was loaded or had ammo.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Fallout Continues Over Controversial Challenge Coin￼
An email surfaced from what could be a fellow DPD officer supporting the coin. Corporal Terrence Hopkins, President of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, joined the show to give us the latest info on the fallout over this challenge coin.
abc17news.com
California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin...
