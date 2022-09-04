Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
1-year-old baby dies after falling from window in Plum
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 1-year-old baby who fell from a window in Plum on Aug. 30 has died, according to police. PREVIOUS STORY: 1-year-old child remains hospitalized after falling from window in Plum. It’s not clear at this time if the baby’s parents will face charges.
Child who fell from a window in Plum last week has died
A 1-year-old boy who fell out of a window Aug. 30 in Plum died four days later, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The boy, Henry Witucki, fell from the window around 6:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Winchester Drive. According to the...
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
McKeesport infant believed to be shaken by father dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 5-month-old child from McKeesport believed to have been shaken and abused by his father has died at a local hospital.29-year-old Michael Barber was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hurting his son -- who has now passed away.Officers responded to the Harrison Village Housing Complex last week for reports of a 5-month-old child who wasn't breathing.The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Doctors say the 5-month-old was suffering from brain injuries that indicate he had been shaken.That's when detectives determined that Barber was responsible for his son's injuries.Police say at first, Barber told them he was holding his son when he tripped and that the baby hit his head -- but eventually, detectives say Barber admitted to shaking the child because he was mad that he wouldn't stop crying.The child died at a local hospital on Sunday. Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and was released from the Allegheny County Jail late last week. It's unclear if he will be facing additional charges following the death of the child. A preliminary hearing on the existing charges is scheduled for next week.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in a crash in Beaver County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Service Church Road in Raccoon Township around 5 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 told Channel 11 that four people were taken to a...
butlerradio.com
One Sent To Hospital After Connoquenessing Accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Connoquenessing. The two vehicle accident happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and Reibold Road. Details on the accident are unclear, but crews on the scene say one person was taken by ambulance...
Pa. toddler that fell from window dies
A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Man sentenced to hearing after signs abuse found after infant's death
Medics responded to a call early Wednesday morning in the Harrison Village housing complex, where they found the infant who was not breathing. Barber has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 12th.
68-Year-Old Woman Sitting on Front Portch Shot in McKeesport Shootout
MCKEESPORT, PA – A 68-year-old woman was shot in the arm while sitting on her...
Mother of murdered New Kensington 9-year-old demands answers months after his death
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — It has been four months and there haven’t been any arrests in the murder of Azuree Charles, 9. Charles was found dead behind a shed next to his house in New Kensington in early May. Investigators initially said they had a person of interest...
1 person injured after crash in Allegheny County, driver rescued from car
STURGEON, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their car after a crash in Allegheny County. Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to Cecil-Sturgeon Road in Sturgeon for reports of a crash on Sunday. Pictures from the department show that...
wtae.com
68-year-old McKeesport woman shot while sitting on her porch
A 68-year-old woman was shot in the arm while sitting on her porch in McKeesport. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Craig Street. Allegheny County police said they recovered more than 30 spent shell casings. Police said the casings were a mix of rifle and handgun shells. Two...
Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police
UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
butlerradio.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged After Car Goes Into Chili’s Parking Lot
No one was injured but there were a number of cars damaged in a crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on New Castle Road near the entrance to Butler Commons Plaza. 19-year-old Tyler Duncan of Portersville was driving east when...
Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car
Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
