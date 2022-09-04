ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonia, PA

Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Gibsonia, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport infant believed to be shaken by father dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 5-month-old child from McKeesport believed to have been shaken and abused by his father has died at a local hospital.29-year-old Michael Barber was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hurting his son -- who has now passed away.Officers responded to the Harrison Village Housing Complex last week for reports of a 5-month-old child who wasn't breathing.The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Doctors say the 5-month-old was suffering from brain injuries that indicate he had been shaken.That's when detectives determined that Barber was responsible for his son's injuries.Police say at first, Barber told them he was holding his son when he tripped and that the baby hit his head -- but eventually, detectives say Barber admitted to shaking the child because he was mad that he wouldn't stop crying.The child died at a local hospital on Sunday. Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and was released from the Allegheny County Jail late last week. It's unclear if he will be facing additional charges following the death of the child. A preliminary hearing on the existing charges is scheduled for next week.
MCKEESPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

One Sent To Hospital After Connoquenessing Accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Connoquenessing. The two vehicle accident happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and Reibold Road. Details on the accident are unclear, but crews on the scene say one person was taken by ambulance...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
#Reading And Writing#Traffic Accident
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtae.com

68-year-old McKeesport woman shot while sitting on her porch

A 68-year-old woman was shot in the arm while sitting on her porch in McKeesport. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Craig Street. Allegheny County police said they recovered more than 30 spent shell casings. Police said the casings were a mix of rifle and handgun shells. Two...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police

UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
butlerradio.com

Multiple Vehicles Damaged After Car Goes Into Chili’s Parking Lot

No one was injured but there were a number of cars damaged in a crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on New Castle Road near the entrance to Butler Commons Plaza. 19-year-old Tyler Duncan of Portersville was driving east when...
BUTLER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car

Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...

