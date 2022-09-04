DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO