Gibsonia, PA

wtae.com

27-year-old man dead after falling from truck in Greene County

State police are releasing details about a 27-year-old man killed when he fell from a truck's open cargo bed in Gray Township, Greene County. Police said that incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening. Police said the victim was riding on an unsecured load in the truck bed when both...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
#Reading And Writing#Traffic Accident
CBS Pittsburgh

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mother pleads for answers in 14-year-old daughter's shooting death

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...
DUQUESNE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.

Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police

UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

