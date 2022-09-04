ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

2 killed, 2 in critical condition after shooting at Florida supper club

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQEbo_0hi7sV1D00

PALATKA, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were in critical condition after gunfire broke out after a confrontation between two groups at a northeast Florida supper club Saturday night, authorities said.

Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object at Vick’s Supper Club in Palatka, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalized, police said. All five people were transported to the Putnam Community Medical Center and then were then air-lifted to trauma centers, WJAX-TV reported.

“Multiple people shot. Multiple trauma alerts. Multiple Air Medical Helicopters are responding,” Putnam County Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators said the shooting began at about 11:44 p.m. EDT after an argument broke out among a large group gathered outside the supper club, The Associated Press reported. There were no arrests and no description available of any suspects.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a loaded gun he was playing with went off at a Gainesville mobile home park. Gainesville Police Department officers say they arrested Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, after their 3-year-old child got ahold of a loaded gun from inside an unlocked gun case at Lamplighter mobile home park. Neither parent was home at the time of the shooting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting investigation underway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
DELAND, FL
WCJB

Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Police suspect foul play in death of man found at Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man, whose body was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on West 25th Street. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Supper Club#Police#Violent Crime#Vick#Wjax Tv#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News4Jax.com

Person critically injured in industrial accident on Blount Island, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy