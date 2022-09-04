ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens

EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story

Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement

Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson shares stage 3 cancer diagnosis

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. The 37-year-old host, who welcomed her baby Mabel in 2020, told OK! that she went for a smear test in June where the doctor immediately noticed the signs, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.
CANCER
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Superman & Lois reveals who'll play Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit

Superman & Lois season 3 spoilers follow. Superman & Lois has revealed who'll play Jonathan Kent following cast member Jordan Elsass's exit. Deadline reports that Australian star Michael Bishop will be playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son when the series returns to The CW in early 2023. Bishop most...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt

Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - The mystery surrounding Phase 2

When the new set was announced we were informed that there would be two phases. Phase 2 - Knocking down the existing set and building new areas of Walford on the back lot. The often complained about 87 Million was to cover all of the set development. Not just phase 1.
U.K.
digitalspy.com

Four more missing BBC programmes found.

Thats TV have acquired some lost Till Death Us Do Part episodes from over 50 years ago. This was once said to be the Queens favourite TV programme. I wonder if she'll be watching it on the Sky+ box that she has in her private sitting room. Nothing new has...
TV & VIDEOS

