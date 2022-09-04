Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski ‘has termination clause included in £216k-a-week contract’ as Barcelona deal is broken down
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S £216,000-a-week Barcelona contract has a termination clause inserted, according to reports. But his wages CHANGE every season throughout his four-year stay at the club. Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca from Bayern Munich in a £42.5million transfer this summer after declaring his desire to quit the German champions.
‘Not our problem’ – Blunt Juventus chief shows little sympathy to Cristiano Ronaldo over superstar’s Man Utd troubles
JUVENTUS chief Maurizio Arrivabene says he feels sorry for benched Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo - but insists it isn't his problem. Ronaldo left Juve to seal a fairy tale return to Old Trafford last summer. But the move hasn't gone to plan for the 37-year-old. Despite netting 18 Premier...
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0