Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
Related
Hernando County leaders consider artificial beach at nature preserve
Hernando County is studying a plan to convert part of a former limestone quarry into an artificial beach.
Beach Beacon
‘Complete turnaround’ for skimmers; shorebird advocates wave goodbye to hundreds of hatchlings
Just in time for World Shorebirds Day — surely you raised a cold one to our fragile feathered friends on Sept. 6, right? — researchers have tallied up the results of the 2022 shorebird nesting season for the Pinellas beaches. And it’s good news. Really good news. Especially...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)
The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
villages-news.com
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza is under new ownership
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Southern Trace Plaza, is now under new ownership as of June of this year. The new owners are John and Filiberta Criscione who relocated here from Tampa, Florida. Giovanni’s has been open for 18 years, and the new owners say they don’t plan on changing a thing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traffic To Be Paced On I-75 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Northbound I-75 traffic in southern to central Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 MPH) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, weather
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
thegabber.com
Gulfport May Transfer Waterfront Land to Property Owners
Gulfport officials are taking what they say are routine steps to change the status of some undeveloped land on the eastern edge of town, although some have expressed dismay. Gulfport’s Site Plan Review Committee met Aug. 5 and discussed three applications from residents on 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, to the northeast of Clam Bayou, to vacate sections of right-of-way along the southern ends of those streets on Beach Drive. The committee recommended to forward the requests to the Planning and Zoning Board for further consideration and the first of three required public hearings, possibly concluding with Council action in November.
The Laker/Lutz News
Taskforce focused on homelessness in Zephyrhills
They are taking care of their own. Over the past year, local organizations, churches, charities and citizens, have formed The Hub Taskforce. It’s a coalition of like-minded individuals, either representing a place in Zephyrhills or Dade City or just themselves, that comes together monthly to discuss initiatives and how to get more resources to the homeless community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local restaurant gives percentage of sales to local charities during September
A Tampa Bay area restaurant is donating a percentage of its sales to local organizations that help people in our community, and restaurant goers get to choose the charity.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
Roundabout projects to decrease deadly crashes in Polk County
Polk County is working on making roads safer for drivers and pedestrians by implementing roundabouts, to reduce deadly crashes.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tampa metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro using data from Zillow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amisun.com
Front yard boat storage questioned
BRADENTON BEACH – City commissioners discussed – but took no action – on Commissioner Marilyn Maro’s concerns about boats and other recreational vehicles being stored in front yards. In recent months, Maro has expressed concerns about golf carts, boats and other recreational vehicles in front yards,...
Stingrays spotted close to swimmers near Dunedin Causeway
Swimmers in Dunedin had a close encounter with a pair of stingrays.
'It was something from a movie,': neighbor details car crashing into Spring Hill home
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a house, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 57-year-old man from Port Richey was speeding west on Fulton Avenue just before noon when he somehow lost control of the car while turning, the agency's crash report reads.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Best Tampa Bay Restaurants According to Local Foodies
A guide to the best Tampa Bay restaurants from local foodies It is no secret...
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
Southbound Traffic To Be Detoured Off I-275 At Roosevelt Boulevard Tonight
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – All southbound I-275 traffic will be detoured off at Exit 30 (Roosevelt Blvd.) from 11 p.m. Tuesday, September 6 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, weather permitting. Traffic will be directed off at Exit 30, cross over Roosevelt Boulevard, and re-enter
Comments / 0