wtae.com

27-year-old man dead after falling from truck in Greene County

State police are releasing details about a 27-year-old man killed when he fell from a truck's open cargo bed in Gray Township, Greene County. Police said that incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening. Police said the victim was riding on an unsecured load in the truck bed when both...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport infant believed to be shaken by father dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 5-month-old child from McKeesport believed to have been shaken and abused by his father has died at a local hospital.29-year-old Michael Barber was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hurting his son -- who has now passed away.Officers responded to the Harrison Village Housing Complex last week for reports of a 5-month-old child who wasn't breathing.The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Doctors say the 5-month-old was suffering from brain injuries that indicate he had been shaken.That's when detectives determined that Barber was responsible for his son's injuries.Police say at first, Barber told them he was holding his son when he tripped and that the baby hit his head -- but eventually, detectives say Barber admitted to shaking the child because he was mad that he wouldn't stop crying.The child died at a local hospital on Sunday. Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and was released from the Allegheny County Jail late last week. It's unclear if he will be facing additional charges following the death of the child. A preliminary hearing on the existing charges is scheduled for next week.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mother pleads for answers in 14-year-old daughter's shooting death

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...
DUQUESNE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.

Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wtae.com

Man on dirt bike struck and killed by train in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A 35-year-old man who was on a dirt bike was killed when his dirt bike was struck in a sideswipe collision with a passing train in Charleroi Borough, Washington County, on Tuesday. The incident happened a little after 11:50 a.m. near Fifth Street. State police said...
CHARLEROI, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
GREENVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...

