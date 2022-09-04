Read full article on original website
27-year-old man dead after falling from truck in Greene County
State police are releasing details about a 27-year-old man killed when he fell from a truck's open cargo bed in Gray Township, Greene County. Police said that incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening. Police said the victim was riding on an unsecured load in the truck bed when both...
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
1-year-old baby dies after falling from window in Plum
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 1-year-old baby who fell from a window in Plum on Aug. 30 has died, according to police. PREVIOUS STORY: 1-year-old child remains hospitalized after falling from window in Plum. It’s not clear at this time if the baby’s parents will face charges.
Child who fell from a window in Plum last week has died
A 1-year-old boy who fell out of a window Aug. 30 in Plum died four days later, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The boy, Henry Witucki, fell from the window around 6:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Winchester Drive. According to the...
Pennsylvania man dies after train strikes dirt bike rider
A Pennsylvania man has died after he was hit by a train on his dirt bike. The crash happened in Washington County in Charleroi, and according to KDKA, state police are still investigating what went wrong. The coroner identified the dirt bike rider as 36-year-old James Gaito of Charleroi. KDKA reports that witnesses saw the […]
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County was fleeing from police, investigators say
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A Charleroi man died after his dirt bike collided with a Norfolk Southern Train Tuesday afternoon. The Washington County Coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old James Gaito. Investigators say Gaito was trying to get away from police after a reported domestic violence incident. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>...
4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
McKeesport infant believed to be shaken by father dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 5-month-old child from McKeesport believed to have been shaken and abused by his father has died at a local hospital.29-year-old Michael Barber was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hurting his son -- who has now passed away.Officers responded to the Harrison Village Housing Complex last week for reports of a 5-month-old child who wasn't breathing.The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Doctors say the 5-month-old was suffering from brain injuries that indicate he had been shaken.That's when detectives determined that Barber was responsible for his son's injuries.Police say at first, Barber told them he was holding his son when he tripped and that the baby hit his head -- but eventually, detectives say Barber admitted to shaking the child because he was mad that he wouldn't stop crying.The child died at a local hospital on Sunday. Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and was released from the Allegheny County Jail late last week. It's unclear if he will be facing additional charges following the death of the child. A preliminary hearing on the existing charges is scheduled for next week.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in a crash in Beaver County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Service Church Road in Raccoon Township around 5 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 told Channel 11 that four people were taken to a...
Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
Pa. toddler that fell from window dies
A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
Mother pleads for answers in 14-year-old daughter's shooting death
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...
One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.
Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Man sentenced to hearing after signs abuse found after infant's death
Medics responded to a call early Wednesday morning in the Harrison Village housing complex, where they found the infant who was not breathing. Barber has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 12th.
Man on dirt bike struck and killed by train in Washington County
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A 35-year-old man who was on a dirt bike was killed when his dirt bike was struck in a sideswipe collision with a passing train in Charleroi Borough, Washington County, on Tuesday. The incident happened a little after 11:50 a.m. near Fifth Street. State police said...
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
