PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 5-month-old child from McKeesport believed to have been shaken and abused by his father has died at a local hospital.29-year-old Michael Barber was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hurting his son -- who has now passed away.Officers responded to the Harrison Village Housing Complex last week for reports of a 5-month-old child who wasn't breathing.The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Doctors say the 5-month-old was suffering from brain injuries that indicate he had been shaken.That's when detectives determined that Barber was responsible for his son's injuries.Police say at first, Barber told them he was holding his son when he tripped and that the baby hit his head -- but eventually, detectives say Barber admitted to shaking the child because he was mad that he wouldn't stop crying.The child died at a local hospital on Sunday. Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and was released from the Allegheny County Jail late last week. It's unclear if he will be facing additional charges following the death of the child. A preliminary hearing on the existing charges is scheduled for next week.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO