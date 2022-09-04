ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story hits 3-run HR; Sox complete 4-game sweep over Rangers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.

“Keep winning series, that’s the most important thing,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We’re playing good defense right now, we’re playing good baseball.”

Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract after this season, had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits, raising his average to .317. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007.

“I do believe finally he feels good at the plate,” Cora said of Bogaerts. “He feels good with his hands and his balance.”

Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500. It’s the Rangers’ longest skid since a 12-gamer last season.

“We need to find a way to win ... We would have liked to have won this one, but we didn’t, so we need to focus on the next game and give ourselves a chance to win one ballgame,” Texas interim manager Tony Beasley said.

Boston’s highly touted prospect Triston Casas made his major-league debut, going 1 for 4 with an infield single and had a nice backhand stab of a hard grounder playing first.

“It was everything I visualized,” he said. “I had seen it before. ... Top of the lineup setting the tone, topped off by Trev’s home run. I was a fan up until (that) point. Getting to see Trevor hit that home run was awesome. Calmed my nerves going into my first AB.”

He flew out deep to right in his first at-bat. His single came in the fifth.

Reliever Kaleb Ort (1-1) was credited with his first MLB victory, getting five outs after starter Josh Winckowski was pulled with the Red Sox leading after four innings. John Schreiber got the final three outs for his seventh save.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (3-8) took the loss and is winless in his last 26 road starts, the majors’ longest active streak. His only career road victory came Sept. 9, 2020 with the White Sox. Dunning gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Story had three hits Sunday, including when he drove a low, inside sinker into the second row of seats during a four-run first inning. Bogaerts’ double made it 1-0 after Texas scored twice.

Bogaerts added an RBI single in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Cora gave J.D. Martinez and OF/INF Kiké Hernández the day off. … RHP Kutter Crawford was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

GLOVE WORK

Story made a leaping grab of Jonah Heim’s liner and a nice swipe tag on the foot of Leody Taveras, who was attempting to steal second. Both plays came in the sixth.

“It was fun. I hit the ball hard a few times,” Story said of his day. “Help out the pitcher when we can. All around a pretty fun game. ... I would probably say that was my highest jump.”

KEUCHEL OUT

The Rangers designated LHP Dallas Keuchel before the game and recalled LHP John King from Triple-A Round Rock.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, and 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

Rangers: LHP Martín Pérez (10-5, 2.89 ERA) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series in Houston Monday. RHP Hunter Brown is scheduled to make his major-league debut for the Astros.

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56) looks to keep his current solid run going Monday at the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a 2.19 ERA in four starts after coming off the IL on August 14 following a stint with right shoulder inflammation. The Rays’ starter is TBD.

NBC Sports

Tomase: Bloom's disappointing season is not a fireable offense

I understand why Chaim Bloom's future would be a topic of discussion in the midst of an unexpected last-place season. Red Sox ownership has proven to be nothing if not reactionary since the departure of Theo Epstein, tiring of general managers/directors of baseball operations/chief baseball officers about as frequently as late-career LeBron James hops teams.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Pereira scores equalizer for NYCFC in draw with Cincinnati

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira scored the tying goal in the 41st minute for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Cincinnati took the lead in the 22nd minute on an own goal by Thiago Martins. Roman Celentano had seven saves for Cincinnati (9-8-12). Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC (13-10-7). Both teams play again on Saturday. NYCFC visits Charlotte FC and Cincinnati hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
