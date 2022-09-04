ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 8,000 Shoppers Adore This $8 5-in-1 Bottle Stopper for Keeping Their Wine Fresh

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Calling all wine lovers, we all know the struggle of keeping our wine perfect. Now, we could spend thousands of dollars on the wall-to-ceiling wine fridge of our dreams that we see all over Instagram, but who has the time (and money) for that?! We love our wine fridges, wine subscriptions , and wine in general, but it can be hard to store. Along with that if your house is covered in head-to-toe white, red wine can be the enemy. Unless you come prepared.

What if there was a product that helps you store your wine and eliminate messes within seconds? We don’t have to say “what if,” because it actually exists! And it’s only $8 on Amazon!

Haley’s Corker Store’s Corker is a small but handy tool that’s a must-have for any hostess or wine lover. This 5-in-1 tool helps you aerate, pour easily, filter your wine , act as a stopper, and seal your bottle to make it leak-proof. Keep your wine fresh for much longer just with this $8 dishwasher-safe tool. However, this tool isn’t just great for wine, you can use it with sodas, liquors, vinegar, sparkling water, and more.

With over 8,000 reviews at 4.8 stars, customers adore this little, versatile tool! One of the top Amazon reviews said, “Keeps wine fresh and does a great job aerating the wines I drink. Easy to store in a drawer and much easier way to seal a bottle of wine on the counter. Love it – I will be buying more and giving them as gifts!” Another added that it’s the “perfect wine stopper,” saying, “These are fabulous to stop my red and white wines. Their small profile allows easy storage in my wine refrigerator. The aerator helps reds open more quickly without having to use a separate utensil. Buy two sets!”

