Related
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
NBCMontana
Fishing closures, restrictions lifted on some western Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Despite hot air temperatures, smoky conditions have caused rivers to cool down, prompting several closures and restrictions to be lifted this Wednesday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced all restrictions in Region 2, including the Bitterroot and Clark Fork, will be lifted. In addition, restrictions in...
NBCMontana
Project Tomorrow Montana spreads awareness of Suicide Prevention Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Sept. 7 kicks off Suicide Prevention Week, with Project Tomorrow Montana and partner organizations providing several educational events to bring awareness to the community. Event dates and times are listed below. The Missoula City-County Health Department released the following information:
Montana FWP Offers Critical Information for Hunting Season
Hunting season has already begun in Montana, but it’s never too late to get the most accurate information to stay safe in the field. We spoke to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks District Two Education and Program Manager Vivaca Crowser about planning and carrying out a successful hunt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flathead Beacon
FWP Names New Northwest Montana Warden Captain
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new warden captain patrolling the sprawling district encompassing northwest Montana after the state agency named Nathan Reiner to the Region 1 leadership position. Reiner stepped into the new role in July and replaces Lee Anderson, who was named FWP’s new regional supervisor after...
yourbigsky.com
Visit these 5 Montana ghost towns!
Visit Montana lists several ghosts town to visit for people passing through or for Montanans looking for something to do. Be taken back to the time of saloons and gold mines. Here are a few ghost towns to explore in Montana. The Bannack State Park in Bannack, Montana, is registered...
Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana And when Montana experienced its own gold rush, many Chinese came to Bannack and Virginia City to seek their fortunes; the first mention of Chinese arriving in the area was in an 1865 issue of the Virginia City newspaper The Montana Post, which groused at the arrival of a small group of gold-seeking Chinese workers. ...
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
NBCMontana
Free diapers, wipes to be given out in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Free diapers and wipes will be given out in Belgrade this Thursday as part of Diaper Day 2022. Size newborn through size five will be given out while supplies lasts. The ZoeCare Pregnancy Care Center will host the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
NBCMontana
Butte chief executive issues Suicide Prevention Week proclamation
BUTTE, Mont. — Montana continues to be one of the leading states annually in deaths by suicide, but local jurisdictions across the Treasure State are working to try and change that statistic. On Tuesday in the Silver-Bow County Courthouse, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher signed a proclamation declaring the week...
Progress update on the Billings Bypass Project
Progress on the Billings Bypass Project is moving along after over a decade of planning. Each day, the city is one step closer to connecting the Billings Heights to Lockwood.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
Some Age Limits in Montana Laws Are Crazy And Should Change (OPINION)
This morning we got into a discussion about ages in Montana and what laws apply to age. I asked the question if anyone thinks that if Teddy Roosevelt were alive if he would agree with kids who are 12 in Montana must have a fishing license. The man who founded...
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
