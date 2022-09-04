ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Agency, MT

Sue Ellington
2d ago

so many abandoned rotten buildings in that area wonder. if someone was trying to take care of that But so stupid this time of the with the heat especially stay safe firefighters and all

AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
yourbigsky.com

High winds and hail warning Wednesday until 5:30pm in Billings

The NWS is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yellowstone County and surrounding counties. “60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: <.75 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone [MT] till 5:30 PM MDT,” according to the NWS. Try to stay away from glass windows and doors.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Big Horn County in south central Montana... Musselshell County in central Montana... Yellowstone County in south central Montana... Southeastern Golden Valley County in central Montana... * Until...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Extreme Heat for Billings, Then a Huge Drop in Temps Coming

One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported, updated vaccines available

Billings, MT – On Wednesday, RiverStone Health will begin offering vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. The updated vaccinations will be offered at no charge...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Resident Death Attributed to COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Sheridan County Resident attributed to COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, an older adult Sheridan County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the total number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 82 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. There have been 13 lab confirmed cases in Sheridan County since August 30. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the COVID-19 community level and the community transmission level as low for Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
KULR8

More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released

The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September

The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings

So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
LEWISTOWN, MT
Montana Free Press

Courtroom comment triggers back-and-forth with tribe

A comment made during Montana’s recent election administration laws trial in Billings prompted a harsh rebuke from the Fort Belknap Indian Community last week directed at Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s lead attorney, followed closely by an effort from Jacobsen’s office to resolve the situation. The...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.

