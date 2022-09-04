Read full article on original website
Universal free school meals begin in Wales for youngest children
Young children have started to receive universal free school meals this week, but older children in Wales must wait. Reception pupils, aged four and five, are being offered the meals from this month as part of a phased rollout to all primary school children by 2024. Eight local authorities have...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Cost of living: Disabled man struggling to pay his carers
A severely disabled man has said he is struggling to find carers as his funding has not kept pace with inflation. Imraan Adam, from Derby, has cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair and has limited use of his arms. He said his disability funding of £7,600 every four weeks, from the...
Mark McGowan refuses to apologise to nurses and doctors for 'completely wrong' claims about the night Aishwarya Aswath, 7, died in the ER
WA Premier Mark McGowan refuses to apologise to nurses and doctors who say his claims about the night Aishwarya Aswath, 7, died are 'completely wrong'. Medical staff demanded Mr McGowan say sorry for saying there was enough staff on duty when Aishwarya died at Perth Children's Hospital. The child died...
Four homes for autistic people in Cornwall rated inadequate
Four residential care homes for people with autism and learning disabilities in Cornwall have been rated inadequate. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) told provider Spectrum to make a immediate improvements, saying residents and staff are exposed to "risk of harm". Those living at Carrick and Heightlea in Truro, Silverdale in...
Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
University subject profile: nursing
It’s hard to imagine a more rewarding career than nursing. During your studies you’ll learn how to deliver care and support for patients with a range of healthcare needs. Registered nurses must choose from one of four specialisms as part of their degree: adult nursing, children’s nursing, mental health nursing or learning disability nursing.
Manchester student's anger at college's GCSE exam blunder
A Manchester student has described her "devastation" at losing a university place due to a college blunder that meant one of her exam papers was not marked. Manchester College failed to submit one of three maths papers to the exam board, affecting more than 20 students. Louise Hill said her...
University of Leicester graduates to walk 100 miles for friend with MS
A group of former university students are planning to walk more than 100 miles (160km) to support a friend who has multiple sclerosis (MS). Joe Martin was diagnosed with MS in 2013. A group of more than a dozen alumni plan to walk from the University of Leicester to the...
Mark Drakeford serves free school meals to primary school children
Mark Drakeford has been serving school lunches as he announced the roll-out of universal free meals to all in primary education in Wales.Wales’ First Minister wore chef whites and a hair net on Wednesday as he served reception pupils at Ysgol y Preseli in Pembrokeshire, who are some of the first to benefit from the scheme.Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, about 272,000 children.Mr Drakeford said: “It brings together...
South Tyneside Hospital's childbirth services to resume in November
A hospital birthing centre which closed because of "significant" staffing problems will reopen from the beginning of November. Mums-to-be have had to travel to Sunderland to give birth since the closure of the unit at South Tyneside Hospital in January. The NHS trust running it has invested £680,000 to strengthen...
Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs
A Derbyshire factory which produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms
A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living. Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers. At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said...
New malaria vaccine is world-changing, say scientists
A malaria vaccine with "world-changing" potential has been developed by scientists at the University of Oxford. The team expect it to be rolled out next year after trials showed up to 80% protection against the deadly disease. Crucially, say the scientists, their vaccine is cheap and they already have a...
Posties’ paths: Britons who delivered mail by foot sought for new book
Author Alan Cleaver collecting stories of rural postal workers who walked miles each week, and the routes they took
Somerset council declares learning disability emergency
A council in Somerset has voted to declare a learning disability emergency. It follows a 2021 report which shows a lack of improvements in outcomes for people with learning disabilities. Councillor Mark Blaker, who brought the motion to Somerset West and Taunton Council, said it was "a big social issue...
Concerns over plans to make all Somerset schools into academies
Concerns about government plans to turn all schools into academies by 2030 have been raised by Somerset councillors. The Department for Education (DfE) published plans in March for schools to become part of "strong trusts", meaning they would not be council-controlled. But during a recent council meeting it was revealed...
Southend: Public vote for new logo to mark city status
Residents of a seaside town, which became a city earlier this year, have voted for a logo as part of the council's rebranding. Southend-on-Sea, in Essex, officially became a city on 1 March. The city council asked for residents' opinions on four proposed logos with the "shell" design taking 41%...
