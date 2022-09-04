Read full article on original website
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island
A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs
On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians at Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest home after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. Video from Sky 5 on Wednesday showed hazmat...
Vault issue delays opening of polls in Cape Cod town
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Voters in Barnstable are advised that the opening of the polls has been delayed on Tuesday, due to mechanical issues with the town clerk’s vault. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk’s vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened. As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places.
FIRST ALERT: Flood Warnings in RI; Downpours Continue Through Tuesday
A tornado warning that was issued for part of Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Monday afternoon has expired. Flash flood warnings have also expired but flood warnings remain in place for Kent and Providence counties in Rhode Island. New England is dealing with torrential rain this Labor Day, as a...
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
Building collapses amid heavy rain in Providence
Surrounding roadways and intersections are closed, according to a Providence police. People are asked to avoid the area of Peace Street if possible.
Breaking: Belmont, Region Under Flood Watch ’til 5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 6
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Belmont and communities in eastern Massachusetts that will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected over much of southern New England with localized amounts of five to seven inches or more.
15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)
Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Police drone helps locate missing child on Duxbury Beach
DUXBURY, Mass. — Some quick action - and the use of a drone- helped police track down a missing child on Duxbury Beach on Saturday. It happened during the town’s Labor Day Beach party which featured an evening of music and a beach bonfire. Duxbury Police say the...
