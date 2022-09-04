Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
Wave 3
Tennessee man arrested in connection to robbery of Oldham County liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tennessee in connection to a liquor store robbery caught on camera in Oldham County, Ky. Detectives said Issac Beck, from Smithfield, Tenn., was identified as a suspect responsible in the robbery which took place at Prospect Liquors on Friday morning.
Wave 3
29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
Wave 3
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
Former LMPD Det. details lies on Breonna Taylor search warrant in unsealed plea agreement
The new details surrounding the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home come from a plea agreement signed in court last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Wave 3
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details are now public in the plea agreement for one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now federally charged by the FBI in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor. In the court documents, Kelly Hanna Goodlett describes knowing that some of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3
Security called to Fern Creek HS after ‘look-alike’ gun, ammo found on former student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to parents after a former student was accused of flashing a look-alike gun to students at Fern Creek High School on Tuesday. In the letter sent from Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas, after school, two students reported a former student flashed a weapon at them off school property.
wdrb.com
Bond for man accused of crashing into Kansas family in downtown Louisville set at $500,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police said admitted to taking hydrocodone before hitting a Kansas family in downtown Louisville in July, killing the father, faced a judge Tuesday morning. Michael Hurley, 33, was arraigned at the Hall of Justice, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Hurley...
wdrb.com
Former detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid may have violated pre-trial release conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of four former Louisville police officers charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 refused to provide a DNA sample, which prosecutors said is a violation of his pre-trial release. In addition, ex-detective Brett Hankison traveled to...
Wave 3
Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
Comments / 1