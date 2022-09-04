ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details are now public in the plea agreement for one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now federally charged by the FBI in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor. In the court documents, Kelly Hanna Goodlett describes knowing that some of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY

