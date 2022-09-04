LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.

