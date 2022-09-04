ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Football vs USF Takeaways

By Joe Wheat
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUxM8_0hi7pMDH00

10 Takeaways from BYU's dominant win over USF

That was worth the wait wasn’t it? BYU came out as if they too had experienced the longest offseason of their lives and dominated USF from start to finish. We can all agree, that was a joyous spectacle of BYU football, but let's dive deeper into what we saw that determined the outcome of the game.

1. Puka Nacua: Certified baller

Playing a total of 8 snaps and accounting for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns is such a ridiculous flex that I don’t even know how to quantify it. He was by far the best athlete on the field for either team, and BYU will need him healthy for the offense to reach its full potential. The good news is that his ankle sprain appears to be mild, and he is expected back for Baylor.

2. The offense is as advertised

Aaron Roderick called an absolute masterclass. His confidence in this game can be summarized by the diversity of his play selection. BYU scored touchdowns on 4 of their first 5 drives. Their first 2 scoring drives included 8 runs and 3 passes. Their next two featured 11 passes and 3 runs. Going for it on 4 th and 3 from his own end was big “We’re better than you, and we know it" energy and BYU fans love to see it.

He knows what he has, and he conducted the offense accordingly. It is a talented offense. It is a dangerous offense. And if healthy, it may be an all-time great offense at BYU.

3. Jaren Hall looked really, REALLY good

Let me clarify, Jaren has always looked really good at BYU, but for some reason, he just looked different on Saturday. He completed 25 passes to 12 different receivers. He posted a 100+ NFL passer rating at virtually every depth of throw, including going 7 of 10 on throws that went 10 yards or more down the field. He was 12 of 15 against the blitz for 117 yards and 0 interceptions. All which is really REALLY impressive.

Most will say his best throw was the 45 yard dime that was ultimately dropped (we still love you Keanu). However, his deep out throw from the opposite hash to Kody Epps was the type of throw that made Zach Wilson $35 million in the NFL.

4. Kick return coverage was suspect

Let’s slow down the hype for a second and talk about something we all know was rough. Kick return coverage. We could argue that 14 of USF’s 21 points were a direct result of poor tackling and lane discipline on kick offs. The decision to continue to kick short and force a return was obviously questionable, but it is one based on sound analytics. That said, if BYU can’t get to their spots when they need to be, they are better off handing the ball to their opponent on the 25 yard-line.

5. QB Pressure, or lack thereof

Much has been said about BYU’s inability to get pressure on opposing QBs, and this game didn’t do much to squash that narrative. USF QB Gerry Bohanon was hurried only 3 times on 32 dropbacks. That is a little concerning.

6. The front seven looks solid

On the other hand, BYUs rush defense looked formidable throughout the game. USF was held to just 107 yards rushing on 27 carries. The linebacking corps looked particularly impressive, led by Max Tooley who posted 4 solo tackles and a pick-six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUvFB_0hi7pMDH00

7. Chris Brooks deserves an apology

One of the prevailing narratives among BYU fans is that Chris Brooks was underwhelming, but that narrative is unfounded. He got off to an admittedly slow start, getting stuffed on his first 3 runs. However, following the second drive of the game he had 10 carries, 134 yards (123 of which came AFTER contact), and a TD. If that is underwhelming, then Chris Brooks is going to set rushing records at BYU.

8. The defense has certainly improved

For some reason, the mood around BYU fandom is that the defense did not look all that great, which is confusing because they contributed about 20% of BYUs points. While there were some obvious miscues in the secondary that led to big plays, the defense looked much better than what we saw to close out last season.

Perhaps the best way to illustrate this is how BYU did on third and fourth downs against USF this year vs last year. Last year, USF converted 6/15 third downs and 4/5 fourth downs. This year, BYU held USF to 3/12 on third downs and 2/5 on fourth downs. That is the difference between letting USF hang around and beating them by four touchdowns.

9. Lopini Katoa was the spark

He didn't fill up the stat sheet, but Lopini deserves a shoutout here. BYU's interior run game was stagnant on the second drive before he came in with back-to-back 10-yard runs that got things moving again. He finished with 10 carries for 55 yards.

10. BYU is better than I thought

I predicted this game would be close and ugly. Most of that fear was related to BYU struggling to close out games against inferior opponents the previous season. BYU’s largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent was 17 points (Virginia and Georgia Southern), and the outcome of both of those games was still very much in question in the fourth quarter. That was not so on Saturday.

BYU came out of a two hour weather delay and posted 38 points in 28 minutes of game time. BYU scored 38 points only twice in 2021. It's hard to read too much into week one, but admit it, the message sent in this game felt a lot like BYU vs Navy in 2020, didn’t it?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Please Bear With Me: Bears face real test at BYU

The Bears cruised to a 69-10 win against the Great Danes last Saturday in a nice tune up game before heading up to Provo, Utah this weekend. This Saturday's matchup versus BYU will feature 2 top 25 teams, and 2 of the best offensive lines in the nation. It will be a tough game for the Bears as BYU has the highest percentage of returning production from last year and certainly have circled this game on their calendars.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ryan Leaf isn't ready to eliminate Utah from the playoff discussion

Ryan Leaf is among those who believe Utah will be able to bounce back from its Week 1 loss to Florida. “If Utah handles their business I could still see a one-loss Utah still being in the conversation for the College Football Playoff,” Leaf said. “They play as good as they could to ultimately not win the game. This team is still very very talented and very good.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Roderick
Person
Keanu
suindependent.com

SUU Stands Up for Gender Rights

One of the most comfortable, wonderful places to spend time is on a college or university campus. It’s a place where encouragement, reflection, intelligence, are supposed to flourish, a place where we are encouraged to think new thoughts, embrace concepts large and small, challenge ourselves. It is an escape from the mundane, a threshold to wisdom and understanding, a place to grasp the ever-important worldview that can change in a heartbeat.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Usf#Squash#American Football#College Football
Axios

Utah's heat wave is getting worse and crushing records

Utah's ongoing heat wave has obliterated temperature records and could negatively affect our health if we're not careful. Driving the news: Most of Utah is under a heat advisory through Wednesday, with temperatures in Salt Lake City expected to reach 104° Tuesday and 105° Wednesday. Southern Utah is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
ksl.com

Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722M crypto fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspected fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, a company accused by the Department of Justice of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million from 2014 to 2019. Federal...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns

Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
353
Followers
597
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy