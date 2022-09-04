Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble
House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are predicting who will take on the Iron Man role in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Avengers: Endgame saw Tony Stark/Iron Man making the greatest sacrifice to defeat Thanos and save the day, and now fans are dying to learn who, if anyone, could do the same in Avengers: Secret Wars. Saving the biggest dramatic moment for Tony Stark felt right considering he kickstarted the universe...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Florence Pugh's Black Widow Will Reportedly Lead Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts'
In a recent appearance on The Town, Justin Kroll from Deadline hinted that Yelena Belova is expected to lead the MCU antihero team in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. “[Florence Pugh] has got the Marvel superhero that’s already got a spin-off,” said Kroll. “Upcoming for her, actually, on that character is this Thunderbolts film, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully, it has better results. But the concept is it’d be her leading the team of like Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker, Daniel Bruhl‘s Zemo, those anti-heroes that aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad. So there’s that. And people seem to like the Yelena character.”
Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022
August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
Game of Thrones already spoilt the fate of a major House of the Dragon character
House of the Dragon has already had one of its major twists spoiled… by none other than Game of Thrones. Be warned, we're about to delve into major book spoilers which might not play out on-screen for many seasons yet, but involve a key character from the new show. So, go no further if you want your House of the Dragon viewing experience to remain unspoiled.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
thedigitalfix.com
Morbius is now streaming on Netflix
If you thought the summer of Morbius was over, you were sadly mistaken. Dread it, run from it, Morbius arrives all the same, and this time he’s arriving on the streaming service Netflix so you can watch some vampire action whenever you want. If you didn’t catch the MCU-Sony...
Marvel Phase 6: 7 Big Things We Know So Far
Marvel Phase 6 is closer than you think - here are seven big things we know about it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
epicstream.com
X-Men Legend Ian McKellen Reportedly Returning as Magneto in Secret Wars
X-Men legend Ian McKellen was rumored to make a cameo as Magneto in the recent MCU milestone Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sadly, it was only Patrick Stewart who reprised his role as Professor X, and Magneto's future remains to be seen. Despite the disappointment, fans are still optimistic about McKellen's return as the X-Men antagonist, and it seems it will finally happen in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.
epicstream.com
Nicolas Cage Reportedly Returning as Ghost Rider in Marvel Secret Wars
There have been rumors that fan-beloved actor Nicolas Cage is reprising his most iconic role as Johnny Blaze aka the Ghost Rider, inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First speculated to return in the recent box office milestone Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems Marvel has bigger plans for him after another report surfaced that he is in talks to join Avengers: Secret Wars.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
Essence
WATCH Key and Peele Reunite In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Horror Animation Film ‘Wendell & Wild’
Directed by Henry Selick, the film also includes voice-over performances from Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, and Ving Rhames. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele have gotten back together for starring voice-over roles in the new trailer for Netflix’s Wendell & Wild. Directed by Henry Selick, the film follows two demon...
Comments / 0