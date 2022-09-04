Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Body found along road identified as missing woman whose home swept away by flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says they have confirmed that the woman whose body was found along Brushy Fork is that of a resident originally believed to be missing from a home in the 8000 block of E. Brushy Fork Road. Authorities say the woman's...
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
WLWT 5
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Woman dead after morning crash on I-65, police said
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — The Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, near the 32 mile marker. Officers said initial information indicated that the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Renee Smith from Sellersburg, Indiana, had collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
WLKY.com
Woman dead, property destroyed in Southern Indiana after flash flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Sunday, Jefferson County Emergency Management officials announced one woman is dead after flash flooding washed away roads and entire homes in parts of southern Indiana. They estimated more than 9 inches of rain fell over just three hours. The water tossed around cars, and...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 56-year-old man found in Ohio River during Hike, Bike & Paddle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a day after a man was found in the Ohio River during the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle, coroners have identified him. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski of Prospect. Their report says that he died on Sunday. They...
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorcycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State Road 9 exit at 113 mile marker.
953wiki.com
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Two Indiana Counties due to Flooding
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Jefferson and Switzerland in Indiana may receive emergency prescription refills now through September 15 due to flooding. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE...
WKRC
1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli
PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street.
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
WRBI Radio
Victim leaves scene of Ripley County wreck, later found uninjured
Ripley County, IN — First responders who were called to a one-car crash in Ripley County just before 6 am Monday had a mystery on their hands for a while. The accident happened at the intersection of Olean Road and State Road 62 when the car went off the road and struck a utility pole.
