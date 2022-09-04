ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Woman dead after morning crash on I-65, police said

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — The Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, near the 32 mile marker. Officers said initial information indicated that the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Renee Smith from Sellersburg, Indiana, had collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana man found dead, police investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
PAOLI, IN
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorcycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State Road 9 exit at 113 mile marker.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Two Indiana Counties due to Flooding

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Jefferson and Switzerland in Indiana may receive emergency prescription refills now through September 15 due to flooding. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE...
INDIANA STATE
1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli

PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street.
PAOLI, IN
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
LOUISVILLE, KY

