Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO