Dauphin County, PA

abc27.com

One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police activity on I-83 south cleared

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
PennLive.com

Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg

Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
HARRISBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say

Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property

Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
LEBANON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lebanon man faces charges in chase

A Lebanon man faces felony charges following a high speed chase through downtown Gettysburg early this morning. The Gettysburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Mikael D. Eckhart, 24, Lebanon, after police broke off the chase for safety reasons. Police attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang driven by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged after allegedly assaulting air marshal in viral video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged after allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week. According to court documents, on August 30, Zachary W. Easterly of Etters was found by a federal air marshal in the B Concourse of the Philadelphia International Airport screaming profanities at American Airlines employees.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PSP: Kids Unhurt in Kulpmont Mishap, Driver Facing 10 Citations

KULPMONT – A Kulpmont woman is facing 10 traffic violations after police say she crashed her car, with several children in the vehicle, and then left the scene. Troopers say 37-year-old Sherley Francois had minor injuries in a crash last Thursday at 5:30pm on Route 61, at Eleventh Street in Kulpmont. They say her SUV hit a tree, she had minor injuries, and she then walked away from the scene. Children, ages 1, 5 and 8, were in the vehicle, they were not hurt.
KULPMONT, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

