WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
Meth lab explosion at central Pa. apartment injures man, firefighter: police
A Lebanon man could face charges after he recovers from injuries he suffered when a methamphetamine lab exploded. According to police, first responders were called to an apartment in the 200 block of East Cumberland Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire caused by chemicals exploding. Someone had run...
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
Lancaster County police investigate bus crash that injured 3
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a school bus crash. The crash allegedly occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrooke Roads in East Donegal Township. Police have stated that two cars and a minibus were involved. A statement...
abc27.com
Police activity on I-83 south cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
Hazmat Team Called To 2 Crashes Closing All Lanes Of I-81 In Lebanon County: State Police
Interstate 81 reopened at the Lebanon/Schuylkill County line around 10:30 a.m., according to Lebanon County emergency dispatchers. A hazmat team has been called after two crashes shuttered all lanes of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Tuesday, September 6, Pennsylvania state authorities say. The crashes happened in the southbound lanes...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Interstate 81 South in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed all lanes on a portion of Interstate 81 South in Lebanon County. According to PennDOT, there was a crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 100: PA 443 – Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon. All lanes were closed.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
Lancaster man charged after attempting to flee officers: police
Manor Township police say a Lancaster man has been charged after attempting to elude officers during a traffic stop.
Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg
Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
phillyvoice.com
Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say
Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property
Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
abc27.com
Man charged after trying to elude officer in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to West Shore Regional Police a traffic stop in Lemoyne led to a pursuit on Saturday, September 3. On Saturday, September 3 at around 1:30 p.m. a West Shore Regional Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 Block of Lowther Street.
Lebanon man faces charges in chase
A Lebanon man faces felony charges following a high speed chase through downtown Gettysburg early this morning. The Gettysburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Mikael D. Eckhart, 24, Lebanon, after police broke off the chase for safety reasons. Police attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang driven by...
abc27.com
Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
abc27.com
York County man charged after allegedly assaulting air marshal in viral video
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged after allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week. According to court documents, on August 30, Zachary W. Easterly of Etters was found by a federal air marshal in the B Concourse of the Philadelphia International Airport screaming profanities at American Airlines employees.
wkok.com
PSP: Kids Unhurt in Kulpmont Mishap, Driver Facing 10 Citations
KULPMONT – A Kulpmont woman is facing 10 traffic violations after police say she crashed her car, with several children in the vehicle, and then left the scene. Troopers say 37-year-old Sherley Francois had minor injuries in a crash last Thursday at 5:30pm on Route 61, at Eleventh Street in Kulpmont. They say her SUV hit a tree, she had minor injuries, and she then walked away from the scene. Children, ages 1, 5 and 8, were in the vehicle, they were not hurt.
