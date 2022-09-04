ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashiers, NC

livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

McConnell Farms in Hendersonville Hosts Annual Festival September 10-11

McConnell Farms, Inc., in Hendersonville, has seen a lot history, having been established in the 1940s by Reid and Claire McConnell as a tobacco and beef cattle farm. Both the McConnells had experience growing tobacco. The farm subsequently grew to include dairy cattle. Land was added through the years and the farm changed with the times, with tobacco eventually making way for other row crops. In the 1960s, the McConnells sold the dairy cattle and planted apple trees. Their son Danny earned a degree from North Carolina State University in small fruit and vegetable production in the mid-1980s, and, today, runs the farm along with his family.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
City
Cashiers, NC
Cashiers, NC
Lifestyle
biltmorebeacon.com

Green Man Eats debuts on the South Slope

Green Man Brewery co-owners Dennis and Wendy Thies listened to customers. “As soon as people walked in, they asked if we had food,” said Dennis Thies. “I never, ever wanted to be in the restaurant business. Green Man is in the beer business.”. Green Man Brewery is rooted...
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Local fall festivals offer a variety of flavors

Sept. 15-18 Various venues across Greenville County. Features a variety of cooking classes, demonstrations and tastings. Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mauldin Cultural Center, outdoor amphitheater, 101 E. Butler Road. Features more than 20 contestants from across the Southeast, who will compete in a barbecue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Mission to control cat population underway

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What began with a love of cats and a desire to foster kittens has grown into Ashleigh Bello’s year-round mission to curb the community’s feral feline population. “We need to get to the root of the problem,” Bello told FOX Carolina. “That’s where...
ANDERSON, SC
Person
Louise Johnson
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Leaf Peeping and Peak Color in the NC Mountains Fall 2022

It’s official, we’re ready for fall. Given where we live, we can’t help but wonder when the best leaf peeping and peak color will be this year. We’re lucky to get to enjoy fall foliage and color season for several weeks thanks to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains’ many 6,000-foot peaks. Wondering where and when to see fall foliage?
BRYSON CITY, NC
WNCT

N.C. Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville announced Monday that the King Apple Parade is canceled due to continuing rain and flooding in the area. According to the city, South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on the southern end of Hendersonville are impacted by large amounts of rain […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

