Keizer, OR

KGW

One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone...
PORTLAND, OR
Keizer, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Keizer, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Beaverton police officer pulls man from fiery car after crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer pulled a 34-year-old man from a vehicle that caught fire after a crash early Tuesday morning. The Beaverton Police Department (BPD) shared police body-cam footage with KGW showing the rescue unfold. Beaverton police officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Shooting outside Wood Village Fred Meyer; no one injured, deputies say

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a shooting outside the Wood Village Fred Meyer where two people exchanged gunfire late Friday afternoon. No people were injured, but bullets hit the front of the store and several cars, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. A KGW crew on scene said the store's front door was shattered.
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
KGW

Food carts catch fire at North Portland pod

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple food carts in a North Portland pod caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of the fire, which broke out at a food cart pod near the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and North Fremont Street. Photos from the initial response showed at least one cart gutted by fire, though firefighters were able to knock down the flames to prevent further spread.
Public Safety
KGW

Police identify suspect in taxi driver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect who allegedly shot a Radio Cab taxi driver on Interstate 205 Thursday morning has been identified by police. Bradley Dylan Stanwood, 47, has been charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a Friday news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

