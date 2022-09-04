Read full article on original website
Feds charge Gresham man in connection with Portland teen's overdose death
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors announced Wednesday that a Gresham man will face federal charges for allegedly supplying the fentanyl pills that caused the death of a Portland teenager in June. Duane Robert Hill, 38, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent...
Youth soccer coach in Newberg arrested for attempted recording of child
NEWBERG, Ore. — A youth soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday for attempted invasion of privacy. The suspect, 47-year-old Michael Erin Doty of Newberg, is accused of trying to record a 12-year-old while the child was naked in a bedroom and a bathroom, according to court documents. The sheriff's...
'She was desperate': Woman jumps out of moving car to escape kidnapper in Camas
CAMAS, Wash. — A woman jumped out of a moving car to escape a kidnapping after being held at knifepoint in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff’s deputies. At around 4:30 a.m. that day, deputies said the victim made her way to a...
One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone...
'He was knocked unconscious': Portland man assaulted during illegal street takeover on NE Sandy Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last weekend Portlanders reported several street takeovers by racers and drifters. Some of those turned dangerous and even deadly. KGW News obtained videos of large-scale illegal street racings events Sunday night across the city: at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, on Marine Drive near I-5 and at the Lloyd Center.
‘Make it clear for us’: Portland college student among group with disabilities suing city over tents on sidewalks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of people with mobility disabilities is suing the city of Portland over homeless camps and debris blocking city sidewalks. The lawsuit argues that the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the federal Rehabilitation Act by failing to provide equal access to sidewalks.
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Vancouver man who disappeared in May of 2021 under suspicious circumstances, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office recovered the body on July 7. Less than a month...
Beaverton police officer pulls man from fiery car after crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer pulled a 34-year-old man from a vehicle that caught fire after a crash early Tuesday morning. The Beaverton Police Department (BPD) shared police body-cam footage with KGW showing the rescue unfold. Beaverton police officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office...
Shooting outside Wood Village Fred Meyer; no one injured, deputies say
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a shooting outside the Wood Village Fred Meyer where two people exchanged gunfire late Friday afternoon. No people were injured, but bullets hit the front of the store and several cars, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. A KGW crew on scene said the store's front door was shattered.
September brings 'Swift Watch' back to Chapman Elementary in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Every year in September it has been a tradition for one speedy population of Vaux's swifts to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School — one of the largest known roosting sites for the migrating birds. For the past two years the "Swift Watch" has...
Mount Tabor hit with multiple fires, fire officials asking people to be vigilant
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past two weeks there have been more than 15 fires that have started inside Mount Tabor Park in Southeast Portland. Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue said several of the fires were started along the trails and most of them were set at night.
Food carts catch fire at North Portland pod
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple food carts in a North Portland pod caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of the fire, which broke out at a food cart pod near the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and North Fremont Street. Photos from the initial response showed at least one cart gutted by fire, though firefighters were able to knock down the flames to prevent further spread.
Police identify suspect in taxi driver shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect who allegedly shot a Radio Cab taxi driver on Interstate 205 Thursday morning has been identified by police. Bradley Dylan Stanwood, 47, has been charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a Friday news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).
Lawyer of man charged with shooting taxi driver on I-205 argues case of mistaken identity
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lawyer for a man accused of shooting a Radio Cab taxi driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 205 argued in court Friday that the defendant's car backfired, leading him to be mistakenly identified as the shooter. Bradley Dylan Stanwood, 47, is charged with...
Family of Estacada couple killed in Mt. Hood National Forest awaits arrest in case
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day she graduated high school in June 2019, Hayle Merchant posed for a picture next to her mom. Hayle did not know it at the time, but it would be the second to last time she would see her parents. "I just miss them...
Security guard at Northeast Portland hotel doesn't need sleep — or a salary
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station is rolling out a new kind of security guard. The management has enlisted a robot to deal with vandalism that they believe comes from homeless encampments in the area. General Manager Mike Daley said they originally tried hiring human security...
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
‘Work with me’: Mayor Ted Wheeler pleads with Portlanders to not give up on the city
PORTLAND, Ore. — With school back in session for Portland students, KGW checked in with Mayor Ted Wheeler on his new emergency declaration to ban homeless individuals from camping near school campuses. The ban went into effect about two weeks ago. Since then, the city’s Impact Reduction Teams have...
Portland firefighters ask for double overtime pay amid chronic staffing shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are asking for an overtime pay boost due to what they describe as two years of frequent mandatory overtime to plug gaps caused by chronic staffing shortages. The union that represents firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue is requesting that the overtime pay rate...
