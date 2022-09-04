Read full article on original website
‘It’s just contagious’: Von Miller sounds off on Josh Allen after playing with Manning, Stafford
Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.
Bills' Dawson Knox: 'Buffalo has been incredible' in wake of tragedy
Tight end Dawson Knox hit a life-altering bump in the road ahead of his upcoming season with the Buffalo Bills. On Aug. 17, his brother Luke Knox passed away unexpectedly. Further details have yet to be announced and Knox is likely still working through the emotions. In typical Buffalo fashion,...
ESPN
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders calls it a career after 12 seasons in NFL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With a job as a television analyst waiting and a desire to move on to the next stage of his life, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, 35, formally announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who spent most of six of his 12 NFL seasons in...
Odell Beckham Jr. jokes he will sign with Bills-Rams winner
As the saying goes, “to the victor go the spoils.”. Or the Pro Bowl receiver. The Buffalo Bills and Odell Beckham Jr. saga has taken many twists and turns. Throughout them all, it has always seemed like things were destined to either end with him on one of two teams: the Bills or Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders
The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
Von Miller won’t exactly make Broncos fans happy with latest take on Bills Mafia
To say Von Miller is excited to suit up for the Buffalo Bills would be a massive understatement. Just watch his message to Bills Mafia in a hype video ahead of their Week 1 matchup against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. But his latest words may sting a bit for some Denver Broncos fans.
Broncos Had Significant Return To Practice On Tuesday
The Denver Broncos defense is getting a nice boost ahead of the team's Week 1 opener. The Broncos were hoping to get linebacker Jonas Griffith back from a preseason elbow injury and now that's in play after the 25-year-old returned to practice on Tuesday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett played...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
NBC Sports’ Peter King got the sense from his time with the Bills during training camp that they want QB Josh Allen to start to dial back how often he’s running the ball. Allen’s mobility at his size is obviously a huge advantage, but Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott were both in Carolina and saw how eventually Cam Newton wore down under the load of carrying the team. King asked Allen what his focus was this offseason and it seemed to confirm an emphasis on taking care of his health.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia
Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
NFL
Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year, $53.6 million extension through 2026 season
Dawson Knox's breakout season has earned him some job security. The rising tight end agreed to a four-year, $53.6 million extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added that the deal includes more than $31 million in guarantees. The team later announced the extension.
Emmanuel Sanders retires from professional football as a Bronco
Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up his cleats after a long career in the National Football League. The star wide receiver announced his retirement from the game on Wednesday. Sanders played in the NFL for 12 years, four with the Pittsburgh Steelers, five and a half with the Broncos, 10 games with the San Francisco 49ers, one year with the New Orleans Saints, and one year with the Buffalo Bills.Sanders retires with 9,245 career receiving yards and 51 career touchdowns. He was voted to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2014 and 2016, both during his time as a Bronco. He won Super Bowl 50 while in Denver and played in two others. "Now I can go and run routes with my son and play basketball with my son, hang out with my kids and enjoy my life," Sanders said in a release Wednesday. Sanders ranks 10th in Broncos history in receiving yards with 5,361 yards and 12th all-time in franchise history in touchdowns with 28.
Emmanuel Sanders drops Batman and Robin take on Demaryius Thomas amid retirement
Emmanuel Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday. He surely will miss the experience of everything that comes with playing football at the highest level, but he just feels it is now the perfect time for him to move on to the next chapter of his life. In announcing his retirement, Emmanuel Sanders looked back at the partnership he had downfield with his former teammate with the Denver Broncos, Demaryius Thomas.
Bills' Dawson Knox on extension: 'I wanted to be here for as long as I possibly could'
Dawson Knox was signed to a four-year contract extension by the Buffalo Bills. He’s not going anywhere for a long time. That’s exactly what the tight end wanted. After the team announced his new contract going forward, Knox said he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else. Staying with the Bills was an easy decision for him.
Bills fans continue journey to Los Angeles for Thursday's season opener
With just one day remaining until the Buffalo Bills open their 2022 season in Los Angeles against the Rams, fans arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Wednesday morning to board their flights for Southern California. Read more here:
