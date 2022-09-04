A slowdown in crypto investment will continue in the second half of 2022, according to a new report by global audit and consulting firm KPMG. As global investment in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies dropped to $14.2 billion in the first half of 2022 from a record $32.1 billion last year, accounting firm KPMG predicts that a slowdown in crypto investment will continue for the remainder of the year.

