Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
Matt Olson returns to Oakland as Braves start West Coast trip
Matt Olson makes his return to Oakland on Tuesday night for the first time since being traded when the Athletics
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in Oakland
Today, we look at how the Oakland Athletics organization is faring and ponder whether the team should retain catcher Sean Murphy.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As the hapless A’s limp toward the finish line, a story generating some chatter locally (and nationally) is whether the team might part with catcher Sean Murphy in order to acquire more assets this offseason as the franchise’s rebuild moves into its second year.
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting Tuesday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Austin Hays will replace Stowers in left field and hit seventh. Hays has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.4 FanDuel points. Per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Seattle's Jesse Winker sitting versus Chicago Monday
The Seattle Mariners did not put Jesse Winker in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Winker will take a seat Monday while Carlos Santana joins the lineup at first base and bats fourth. Ty France will move to designated hitter, Mitch Haniger will play in right field, and Taylor Trammell will take over for Winker in left field.
Aristides Aquino, Reds pursue series win over Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are looking to finish their rough seasons as effectively as possible. Each has the
numberfire.com
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (oblique) hitting in second spot on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano (oblique) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Laureano will patrol center field after Oakland's outfielder was activated off the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury and Cal Stevenson was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Laureano...
Dodgers rally in 8th to take down Giants
Trea Turner delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning and Max Muncy followed with a three-run home run
Comments / 0