Oakland, CA

numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
BOSTON, MA
IBWAA

The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in Oakland

Today, we look at how the Oakland Athletics organization is faring and ponder whether the team should retain catcher Sean Murphy.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As the hapless A’s limp toward the finish line, a story generating some chatter locally (and nationally) is whether the team might part with catcher Sean Murphy in order to acquire more assets this offseason as the franchise’s rebuild moves into its second year.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Austin Hays will replace Stowers in left field and hit seventh. Hays has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.4 FanDuel points. Per...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Seattle's Jesse Winker sitting versus Chicago Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not put Jesse Winker in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Winker will take a seat Monday while Carlos Santana joins the lineup at first base and bats fourth. Ty France will move to designated hitter, Mitch Haniger will play in right field, and Taylor Trammell will take over for Winker in left field.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Ramon Laureano (oblique) hitting in second spot on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano (oblique) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Laureano will patrol center field after Oakland's outfielder was activated off the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury and Cal Stevenson was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Laureano...
OAKLAND, CA

