US News and World Report
Stocks Jump as Treasury Yields Ease and Oil Prices Sell Off
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Wednesday after recent losses as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from three-month highs and oil prices fell below $90 a barrel. The dollar surged to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling, but the dollar index =USD...
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ukraine Fired 20 Shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Last 24 Hours
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now
(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid. FIGHTING. * President Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces reclaimed 1,000 square kilometres (385 square miles) of territory in...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Rebounding Real Yields Spell Trouble for U.S. Stocks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Expectations of more jumbo rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are pushing up real yields in the United States, putting pressure on everything from technology shares and meme stocks to bitcoin. Yields on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) - also known as real yields because...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005466/en/ KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Higher, Gains Driven by Banks, Healthcare
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted gains on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month. Indexes bounced back and forth in a choppy trading as concerns over Federal...
US News and World Report
Analysis-U.S. Ban on Nvidia, AMD Chips Seen Boosting Chinese Rivals
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a...
US News and World Report
T-Mobile Sells Wireline Business to Cogent for $1, Expects Hefty Charge
(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc is doubling down on 5G services after it struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for $1, while taking a $1 billion charge on the transaction. The deal includes a $700 million contract under which Cogent will...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers
(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders
(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Deal Partner for Trump's Truth Social Fails to Get Backing for SPAC Extension -Sources
(Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media &...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Britain's Rules of Succession for a New Sovereign
LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's monarch for more than seven decades, died on Thursday aged 96. The following is an explanation of the rules of the British court regarding the accession of a new sovereign and a description of the powers and responsibilities of the monarch. Under the British...
