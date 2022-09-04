ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Stocks Jump as Treasury Yields Ease and Oil Prices Sell Off

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Wednesday after recent losses as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from three-month highs and oil prices fell below $90 a barrel. The dollar surged to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling, but the dollar index =USD...
US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
US News and World Report

Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
US News and World Report

Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now

(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid. FIGHTING. * President Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces reclaimed 1,000 square kilometres (385 square miles) of territory in...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Rebounding Real Yields Spell Trouble for U.S. Stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Expectations of more jumbo rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are pushing up real yields in the United States, putting pressure on everything from technology shares and meme stocks to bitcoin. Yields on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) - also known as real yields because...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
The Associated Press

KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005466/en/ KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Higher, Gains Driven by Banks, Healthcare

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted gains on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month. Indexes bounced back and forth in a choppy trading as concerns over Federal...
US News and World Report

Analysis-U.S. Ban on Nvidia, AMD Chips Seen Boosting Chinese Rivals

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a...
US News and World Report

T-Mobile Sells Wireline Business to Cogent for $1, Expects Hefty Charge

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc is doubling down on 5G services after it struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for $1, while taking a $1 billion charge on the transaction. The deal includes a $700 million contract under which Cogent will...
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers

(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders

(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
US News and World Report

Explainer-Britain's Rules of Succession for a New Sovereign

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's monarch for more than seven decades, died on Thursday aged 96. The following is an explanation of the rules of the British court regarding the accession of a new sovereign and a description of the powers and responsibilities of the monarch. Under the British...
