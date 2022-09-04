ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

'A Godsend': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Doing 'Exceptional' Job, Says Analyst

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fr2ko_0hi7nwuJ00

NBC's Mike Tirico likes the work Rivera has done in Washington.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is about to embark on his third season at the helm. And even though Rivera has won just 14 of his first 33 games with Washington, NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico believes the Commanders coach has been strong.

“With everything going around the organization — a lot of it’s been negative — having Ron Rivera there has been a godsend,” Tirico said in an interview with NBC4.

Rivera has dealt with a lot of adversity during his tenure as head coach. He took over after a three-win season and dealt with COVID-19 regulations, several quarterback controversies and battling cancer ... all in his first season.

Despite the odds, Rivera led Washington to a NFC East title and a playoff appearance in his first season as coach. The team didn't have the same kind of success in 2021, but dealt with a number of issues. He's had to weather the team through a storm of losing their starting quarterback Week 1, the head trainer being investigated by the FBI in the middle of the season and the team's name and image change among numerous off-the-field controversies surrounding the franchise. And yet, Rivera's still standing.

“Ron Rivera is one of the most respected, one of the most stable, one of the most honest guys in the league,” Tirico said. “I think Ron’s veteran presence and experience has kept this from getting onto the field. I think if there are other issues with the franchise, as there have been played out very publicly, a lot of times that can seep into the locker room and the field. I think Ron has done an exceptional job of keeping that at bay.”

Even though the season hasn't begun yet, problems will still plague the franchise. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., projected to be the team's starter, was shot twice in the knee last week and his injuries will keep him out for the start of the season. The problems aren't new for Washington, but the attitude in fighting adversity in the past will help this team move forward when issues are presented during the season.

Rivera will lead the Commanders in the 2022 season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Bold MVP Pick: Fans React

On Tuesday night, the NFL GameDay crew revealed their MVP picks ahead of the 2022 season. Five of the six picks were among the favorites to win the award - and all six were quarterbacks. Rich Eisen and Steve Mariucci both picked Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta both selected Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022

Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FanSided

Commanders: Ranking the NFC East offensive lines for 2022

Just a wee bit longer. Just a few more hours until the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders finally begins. Can’t you just taste it? As we kill the few remaining moments, let’s take a quick look at how the Washington Commanders stack up against the rest of the NFC East – position group by position group. And let’s begin with the group that defined Washington in its most halcyon days – the offensive line.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#Brian Robinson#Jaguars#American Football#Nbc Sports#Fbi
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy