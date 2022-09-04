'A Godsend': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Doing 'Exceptional' Job, Says Analyst

NBC's Mike Tirico likes the work Rivera has done in Washington.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is about to embark on his third season at the helm. And even though Rivera has won just 14 of his first 33 games with Washington, NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico believes the Commanders coach has been strong.

“With everything going around the organization — a lot of it’s been negative — having Ron Rivera there has been a godsend,” Tirico said in an interview with NBC4.

Rivera has dealt with a lot of adversity during his tenure as head coach. He took over after a three-win season and dealt with COVID-19 regulations, several quarterback controversies and battling cancer ... all in his first season.

Despite the odds, Rivera led Washington to a NFC East title and a playoff appearance in his first season as coach. The team didn't have the same kind of success in 2021, but dealt with a number of issues. He's had to weather the team through a storm of losing their starting quarterback Week 1, the head trainer being investigated by the FBI in the middle of the season and the team's name and image change among numerous off-the-field controversies surrounding the franchise. And yet, Rivera's still standing.

“Ron Rivera is one of the most respected, one of the most stable, one of the most honest guys in the league,” Tirico said. “I think Ron’s veteran presence and experience has kept this from getting onto the field. I think if there are other issues with the franchise, as there have been played out very publicly, a lot of times that can seep into the locker room and the field. I think Ron has done an exceptional job of keeping that at bay.”

Even though the season hasn't begun yet, problems will still plague the franchise. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., projected to be the team's starter, was shot twice in the knee last week and his injuries will keep him out for the start of the season. The problems aren't new for Washington, but the attitude in fighting adversity in the past will help this team move forward when issues are presented during the season.

Rivera will lead the Commanders in the 2022 season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.