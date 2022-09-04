Read full article on original website
Even WWE’s Seth Rollins loves AEW’s The Acclaimed
At his heart, Seth Rollins is a fan of professional wrestling. Sure, he's a WWE guy through and through, but he's got friends in AEW, GCW, Impact, and NJPW, and has even been photographed at indie shows despite his best efforts to stay hidden. This love of wrestling was on full display on Wednesday afternoon, […]
3 replacements for CM Punk as AEW World Champion
After promising an incredibly consequential episode of AEW Dynamite on Twitter, Tony Khan delivered, with the President/CEO/head booker officially stripping CM Punk and The Elite trio of Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson of their championship belts ahead of the company's Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Becky Lynch appreciates ‘full circle’ WWE finale with Bianca Belair
When Becky Lynch returned to WWE after swapping out her time as "The Man" to instead become "The Mom," Vince McMahon and company made the controversial decision to code the six-time champion as a heel. That's right, despite her status as arguably the greatest babyface female performer in WWE history and having to vacate her […]
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks out as AEW World Trios Champions
After overcoming the likes of La Faccion Ingobernable, The United Empire, and the Dark Order plus "Hangman" Adam Page to become the first-ever World Trios Championship winners in AEW history, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks have had their belts vacated by Tony Khan after a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel following […]
‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement
Folks, it's officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […]
Soulstice Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Soulstice Release Date: September 20, 2022 Soulstice will release on September 20, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Soulstice Gameplay Soulstice is a third-person hack-and-slash RPG. […]
Josh Giddey’s stunned reaction to Australia compatriot Patty Mills’ absurdly low NBA 2K23 rating
2K ratings should never be a barometer of an NBA player's skill. Yet again this proves to be a useful notion to uphold, especially after Nets guard Patty Mills, the Australian national basketball team legend, was given an undeserved absurdly low rating for NBA 2K23. Josh Giddey, the rising star of the Oklahoma City Thunder, […]
NBA・
Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan has hilarious GTA reaction to getting branded overrated
Put some respect on DeMar DeRozan's name. The Chicago Bulls star turned in the best season of his career in his inaugural campaign in the Windy City, averaging 27.9 points. 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting a clean 50.2% from the field and a solid 35.2% from deep. DeRozan famously made his mark with […]
The reason Heat ‘make sense’ for Lakers star Russell Westbrook, per NBA exec
Russell Westbrook may be largely unwanted around the league as of the moment, but there is one team where NBA execs think he'll fit in nicely: the Miami Heat. The explosive guard is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, his future in LA remains in limbo amid the trade rumors surrounding him. Whatever happens and should he explore free agency, though, many execs and scouts believe that Miami is a great landing spot for him.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s 99 rating claim in NBA 2K23 gets savagely annhilated by Shannon Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant thinks that his 96 rating in NBA 2K23 is "laughable" and he wasn't shy about making his true feelings known. KD called out Ronnie 2K for what he feels is a complete travesty. Clearly, the former league MVP believes that he should have a much higher rating than what he's been given.
3 inflection points in CM Punk’s relationship with AEW
When CM Punk came out of retirement to join AEW in August of 2021, it felt like a paradigm shift for the professional wrestling business. After over half a decade away from the ring following his incredibly firey burnout with WWE, Punk was propositioned by seemingly every professional wrestling promotion in the world to lace up his boots once more but consistently turned them down, instead focusing his attention on MMA fighting, watching hockey, and an ill-fated tenure on WWE Backstage that was ultimately ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, his path interacted with independent wrestling on occasion, from appearances at conventions to the now-notorious in-ring assist he provided to Ace Steel in a match versus Daryck St. Holmes at MKE Wrestling, but until that fateful episode of Rampage booked for the United Center in Chicago, Punk's in-ring return as a full-time, unmasked performer was about as likely as his dream opponent, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, returning to the ring.
CM Punk’s AEW championship reign is in even more jeopardy
If you plan on watching just one episode of AEW Dynamite in 2022, the Wednesday, September 7th edition of the show would very much be the episode to tune into, as this two-hour block of television could very much change the direction of Tony Khan's company for the foreseeable future. According to Justin Barrasso of […]
Dominaria United Release Date: Lore, Set Details, and Mechanics
Magic the Gathering returns to Dominaria this Fall with Dominaria United. Here's everything you need to know about Dominaria United including set details, release date, lore, and mechanics. Dominaria United Release Date: September 9, 2022 Dominaria United is the ninety-third expansion of Magic the Gathering, and the Dominaria United release date will be on September […]
Madden 23 Guide: How to update roster in Madden 23
For sure, players who got their hands on Madden NFL 23 are already looking for a guide on how to update the roster in Madden 23. Thankfully, we have this Madden 23 guide to discuss just that, especially since the 53-man roster update is imminent. Here's how you can update your roster in Madden 23. […]
NFL・
Pat McAfee signs off of WWE SmackDown for College GameDay
Pat McAfee has been a breath of fresh air since initially stepping his toe into the WWE Universe back in 2018. From his memorable run as a pre-show commentator for NXT TakeOvers, to his feud with Adam Cole that saw the ex-Indianapolis Colts punter take the ring for a surprisingly good match at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX, and his eventually his elevation to SmackDown, where he stepped into the color role next to Michael Cole, McAfee has rapidly captured the hearts of fans the world over who appreciate his everyman's attitude and willingness to mix it up with performers like Happy Corbin. Even if he doesn't have an encyclopedic knowledge of every wrestling move ever executed like, say, AEW's Excalibur, McAfee has a true talent for conveying emotion and getting fans to buy into matches.
