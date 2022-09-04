ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Brush fire torches homes in Hemet; 1,500 homes evacuated

Brush fire torches homes in Hemet; 1,500 homes evacuated. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters in Riverside County battled a rapidly-spreading brush fire in Hemet...
HEMET, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

1 Dead, others injured after a fiery car crash in La Puente

1 Dead, others injured after a fiery car crash in La Puente. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One person died and four others were transported...
LA PUENTE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Brush fire breaks out near Hemet

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fire crews in Riverside County battled a rapidly-spreading wildfire near Hemet that forced the evacuation of homes in the …
HEMET, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy