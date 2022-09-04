ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
WSYX ABC6

Bronny James takes recruiting visit to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could Bronny James play his college basketball at Ohio State?. The 17-year-old son of LeBron James shared photos on social media Tuesday donning Buckeye uniforms. "Buckeye nation? #notcommitted," Bronny said on Instagram. Bronny currently plays at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is a four-star...
WSYX ABC6

Tommy Eichenberg named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. One of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, Eichenberg led a stout defense in Saturday's season-opening slugfest, a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses media prior to Arkansas State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three days after the biggest Ohio State football opener in recent memory, coach Ryan Day finally was able to look past Notre Dame and ahead to Week 2, a home date against Arkansas State. Kind of. Tuesday's weekly media availability brought continued conversation about the...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, who blew out then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. Alabama remains at the top of the poll.
WSYX ABC6

Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
WSYX ABC6

Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
WSYX ABC6

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
WSYX ABC6

CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
WSYX ABC6

Racing for Recovery

When you see Todd Crandell, he may be running, he may be biking, he may be swimming. He is most likely moving in some form or another. But, no matter how he is moving, he is moving to a new life. "I never thought I would be alive, let alone...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
WSYX ABC6

Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
WSYX ABC6

OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
