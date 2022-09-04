Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Notre Dame was ESPN's most-watched regular season game since 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup drew a crowd of more than 106,000 people at Ohio Stadium with millions more college football fans tuning in on TV. More than 10.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the season opener on ABC, according to ESPN. ESPN said...
WSYX ABC6
Bronny James takes recruiting visit to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could Bronny James play his college basketball at Ohio State?. The 17-year-old son of LeBron James shared photos on social media Tuesday donning Buckeye uniforms. "Buckeye nation? #notcommitted," Bronny said on Instagram. Bronny currently plays at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is a four-star...
WSYX ABC6
Tommy Eichenberg named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. One of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, Eichenberg led a stout defense in Saturday's season-opening slugfest, a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses media prior to Arkansas State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three days after the biggest Ohio State football opener in recent memory, coach Ryan Day finally was able to look past Notre Dame and ahead to Week 2, a home date against Arkansas State. Kind of. Tuesday's weekly media availability brought continued conversation about the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, who blew out then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. Alabama remains at the top of the poll.
WSYX ABC6
Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Capital Conference hope pay increase will tackle ongoing referee shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall sports are in full swing for high school athletes. However, not every athlete is able to take the field. It's not due to a lack of players, but rather a lack of officials. Ken Baker is the commissioner of the Ohio Capital Conference. He...
WSYX ABC6
Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
WSYX ABC6
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
WSYX ABC6
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg supporting UNCF ahead of Walk for Education event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For nearly 40 years, the United Negro College Fund has held its biggest fundraising event with the Walk for Education. However, the last few years the event was moved virtually because of the pandemic. This year, the organization invites the event back in person and...
WSYX ABC6
School tradition has students dressed for success as they begin the school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The annual tie-tying ceremony has become a tradition at Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys. The simple lesson in wardrobe helps spark a lifetime of success. Smiles, laughter, and some nicely tied ties filled the Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys' auditorium Tuesday morning. The...
WSYX ABC6
Racing for Recovery
When you see Todd Crandell, he may be running, he may be biking, he may be swimming. He is most likely moving in some form or another. But, no matter how he is moving, he is moving to a new life. "I never thought I would be alive, let alone...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
WSYX ABC6
Limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots available at Columbus Public Health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday its department has a limited amount of updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots available. The booster shot is recommended by the CDC for people 12 years of age and older, the health department stated in a social media post. The bivalent...
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
WSYX ABC6
OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
