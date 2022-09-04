Surprise! BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage” Los Angeles concert is now available to stream on Disney+ worldwide. The streaming service is kicking off their annual Disney+ Day by unveiling the BTS concert film, which showcases the boy band’s string of shows at SoFi Stadium in late 2021, where the group took over for a four-night run. The concert film, produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park, is said to be “stage-focused” and includes performances of the group’s biggest hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” Tickets for BTS’ mini-residency at SoFi Stadium sold out...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO