The Harvest Moon: September’s Full Moon in Pisces
Full moons take place when the sun and moon sit opposite each other in the sky, and the Harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year’s Harvest moon takes place on September 10 as the sun moves through analytical earth sign Virgo and the moon in dreamy water sign Pisces.
Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, September 2022
The sun in fellow earth sign Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules adventure and opportunity, making it an exciting, expansive time of year. You may be focused on your studies and learning about new and inspiring ideas, or perhaps planning travels at this time. You could be sharing a big message with the world soon, even publishing something!
