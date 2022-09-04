ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others

The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Edmundo Sosa at shortstop on Tuesday evening

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Sosa will take over the shortstop position after Bryson Stott was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus Jesus Luzardo, our models project Sosa to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins against Phillies

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings will sit for the second time in three games. Nick Fortes will shift behind the plate and hit sixth while Garrett Cooper works as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter. Lewin Diaz will replace Stallings in the lineup to play first base and bat ninth.
