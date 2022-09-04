Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Is Carnival Row Season 3 Happening at Amazon Prime Video?
Carnival Row is one of the most epic shows you can watch on Amazon Prime Video right now, and the second season is coming to the streaming service soon. The first season of the neo-noir fantasy series premiered on August 30, 2019 with eight episodes, and the show has been renewed for Season 2.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
epicstream.com
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Los Angeles Concert Is Now Streaming on Disney+
Surprise! BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage” Los Angeles concert is now available to stream on Disney+ worldwide. The streaming service is kicking off their annual Disney+ Day by unveiling the BTS concert film, which showcases the boy band’s string of shows at SoFi Stadium in late 2021, where the group took over for a four-night run. The concert film, produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park, is said to be “stage-focused” and includes performances of the group’s biggest hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” Tickets for BTS’ mini-residency at SoFi Stadium sold out...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Satanic Pandemonium Free Online
Cast: Cecilia Pezet Enrique Rocha Delia Magaña Clemencia Colin Veronika Con K. Sister Maria is known in the convent for her good works and charity, but, in the secret depths of her sexual fantasies, she is tormented by visions of another world - a world where her forbidden passions are allowed to run free. In this world Satan is her master. As her acts of violence and blasphemy mount, Maria realizes that she has been chosen by the Devil to destroy the convent and lead her sister nuns into hell!
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Robert Zemeckis’ Disney Remake Is Barely a Real Film
When “Pinocchio” was released in 1940, audience members hoping to watch the eponymous puppet hero interact with an impeccably rendered, photorealistic pile of horse manure would have left the theater disappointed. But 82 years and countless technological advances later, a new remake offers Disney fans the chance to do exactly that. When Pinocchio first leaves Geppetto’s workshop and ventures out into the real world, he encounters a massive pile of dung (complete with CGI flies buzzing around it) and crouches down to take a sniff. While the film’s direct-to-streaming release will prevent cinephiles from witnessing that moment on the big screen, it...
‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert Film Premieres On Disney+
A surprise for BTS fans on Disney+ Day. At 12 AM Thursday, Disney+ began streaming the concert film BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA worldwide as part of Disney+ Day. The concert film is part of a wide-ranging global content deal signed in July between BTS studio Hybe and The Walt Disney Asia Pacific, out of its Korean division. In addition to the concert film, the deal includes BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a docuseries following the band that includes music rights and footage over the past nine years set to launch in 2023. The concert film features the live...
epicstream.com
Overlord 4 Episode 11 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
In Overlord 4 Episode 11, prepare to witness Ainz's supremacy! It will only be a matter of time before the Sorcerer Kingdom massacres all of the citizens of the Re-Estize Kingdom following the death of Prince Zanac. Will the Blue Roses, in collaboration with Red Drop and the Black Scripture, be able to put an end to Ainz's rampage?
Pinocchio review – Zemeckis and Hanks reunite for well-made yet cold remake
Pinocchio has long been a misfit within the classic Disney canon – the early animated films which solidified Walt Disney’s reputation as a master storyteller and formed the bedrock layer of American cinematic fairytales. You’re hard-pressed to find someone who claims the 1940 original, the second animated feature ever made by Disney, as their favorite. Many found it to be frightening and unsettling, myself included. It’s a weird story, this tale of a sentient wooden puppet who dreams of being a real boy and, among other things, witnesses rogue children transform into donkeys and gets swallowed by a whale.
TechRadar
The Apple A16 Bionic shows how far phones have come in closing the processor gap
So even though Apple's Far Out event on September 7 was a decidedly mobile affair, there was something for those of us who dig deep into the nuts and bolts of computers. I've had the privilege of testing some of the best processors on the market, from Intel's finest to the best AMD processors available, and even a recent deep dive into Apple Silicon. Computer processors have taken on an aura of exceptionalism that make even the best phone processors seem almost quaint, but look under the housing and we're starting to see some convergence, something that the Apple A16 Bionic shows more than ever.
epicstream.com
The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Featuring Rumored Villain Leaks Online
We're only a few months away from the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 which promises to be the biggest season yet. For those who have not been keeping up with the hit Star Wars series, the third season will pretty much revolve around the titanic clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze to determine which Mandalorian should rule the Mandalore throne.
Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok
A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
