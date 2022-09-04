ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.

