ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a triple homicide that took place Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges. KARE 11 doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
AVON -- A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday night following a road rage incident near Avon. The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. along Interstate 94 between St. Joseph and Avon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a caller told them another driver fired a gun at his vehicle, striking...
Shooting at Minnesota State Fair causes panic, and teen shot, wounded 1 block from fairgrounds
(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul police say they are still searching for the shooter who caused a major panic at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday. That led to the event being shut down early. Officers were responding to a major fight involving anywhere from 30-to-50 people when the suspect opened fire. Deputies chased a man but he managed to get away. An 18-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of two gunshot wounds. That person is expected to recover. Police haven’t named any persons of interest or reported any arrests.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
(St. Paul, MN) — St. Paul police say they are focused on a single suspect in a deadly shooting that killed three and injured two. Authorities are not releasing information about the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation. The shooting happened Sunday in the 900 block of Case Avenue. Officers say 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding, and 42-year-old Cory Freeman were killed in the shooting. No word on the identities of those were injured.
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. A catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Department of Commerce came out with a cap guard label system to help in recovery of catalytic converters.
STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Syed Ben Al-Amin, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was sentenced on Tuesday to over eight years in prison (100 months) following his plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On August 7,...
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Gov. Tim Walz said the shootings that happened at and near the Minnesota State Fair during its final weekend appear to be gang-related incidents. An 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso about a block from the fairgrounds on Monday and one person suffered a non-serious injury when a single shot was fired in the Midway area of the fairgrounds late Saturday, which came followed fights involving large groups.
According to attempted murder charges announced on Tuesday, a 37-year-old man fired at three Target employees outside a store in St. Paul, causing them to flee for cover. The three weren’t wounded, but they were “visibly terrified and scared,” the criminal complaint alleged. Due to the altercation in the parking lot, the business on Suburban Avenue, just off of Interstate 94, closed early on Friday.
A St. Paul man faces six counts of second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly unleashed gunfire outside of a Target store in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood on Friday. No injuries were reported in the shooting, although one man fell while fleeing the scene and employees were "visibly shaken and...
Three people were killed and two others were injured as shots rang out Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. A day later police are still searching for a suspect.
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
A shooting Monday night less than a block from the Minnesota State Fair caused police to block off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Como and Snelling avenues. An 18-year-old man was found shot.
I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of stabbing a fast food worker after a fight broke out inside the restaurant. Nineteen-year-old Arieon Smith is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the McDonald's at 2120 Division Street West on Saturday. Officers arrived...
