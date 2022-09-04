Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
The Game Calls Out 50 Cent During Performance, Says He’s a Bitch
Don't expect The Game and 50 Cent to resolve their beef anytime soon. Last night, during a club performance, the Compton, Calif. rapper called out 50 and said he was a "bitch." On Monday (Sept. 5), The Shade Room posted a video on their Instagram page of The Game at...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum Free Online
Best sites to watch The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum - Last updated on Sep 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum on this page.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
epicstream.com
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘. […]
Hypebae
BIBI Confirmed to Join Second Season of Netflix's 'Sweet Home'
Sweet Home, Netflix‘s dystopian K-drama, is set to return with a second season. The streaming platform confirmed that one of the new actors to join the cast includes musician BIBI. A representative of the TV series announced that the artist will be joining the forthcoming installment, although details have...
epicstream.com
Overlord 4 Episode 11 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
In Overlord 4 Episode 11, prepare to witness Ainz's supremacy! It will only be a matter of time before the Sorcerer Kingdom massacres all of the citizens of the Re-Estize Kingdom following the death of Prince Zanac. Will the Blue Roses, in collaboration with Red Drop and the Black Scripture, be able to put an end to Ainz's rampage?
epicstream.com
The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Featuring Rumored Villain Leaks Online
We're only a few months away from the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 which promises to be the biggest season yet. For those who have not been keeping up with the hit Star Wars series, the third season will pretty much revolve around the titanic clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze to determine which Mandalorian should rule the Mandalore throne.
New Celtics-inspired Air Jordan 1s to be released in summer 2023
The world’s most popular sneaker brand Nike is set to offer a new Boston Celtics-inspired re-release of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers in the summer of 2023 according to the site SneakerHeadz. This news comes shortly after an announced collaboration with Jordan Brand and star Boston forward Jayson Tatum to release the St. Louis native’s first signature shoe line.
papermag.com
The Emma Rena-ssiance Is Upon Us
Emma Rena’s career has taken her from Minnesotan suburbia to LA, from lush greenery to busy intersections, from school musicals to the Grammys. For her most recent single, the singer-songwriter unlocked a new location — a dimly lit room that provided the perfect setting for the range of emotions narrated by "Charlie Went Blind."
