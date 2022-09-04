ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz got into a fight in locker room after ejection

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As everybody in the NBA prepares for training camp for the upcoming 2022-23 season, some competitive basketball is going on as EuroBasket 2022 got underway on Thursday.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is competing for his native country of Turkey and on Saturday as they competed with Georgia, he got into a little altercation with guard Duda Sanadze. When considering the results of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Korkmaz amid an ugly scene where fans began throwing cups onto the court.

Korkmaz was obviously very upset at what Sanadze did to him and he continued to go at him while the officials tried cooling down the situation.

Afterward, Turkey assistant coach Hakan Demir stated that three Georgia players went after Korkmaz in the locker room and security personnel also went after Korkmaz.

Turkey later added that they felt like Korkmaz was attacked and they demands to see the security footage. If they don’t get it, they will drop from the tournament.

At this point, the hope is that Korkmaz is fine and that he can continue to compete in EuroBasket 2022 safely.

