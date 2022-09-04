ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting

A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Employee Steals $2K From Dollar Tree Store

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Aug. 27, 2022. An Auto theft was reported at 5810 Lakeside Dr on 08/26/22. The victim’s gray Mazda 3 was taken from the parking lot. The victim advised she was up to date on payments, and the vehicle was not towed.
MARGATE, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
NBC Miami

Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Judge denies model’s request for protection from ‘circus’ during murder trial

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case. She wanted evidence kept private. The judge said, no. Prosecutors said Courtney Clenney, who had a...
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
NBC Miami

2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues

Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

