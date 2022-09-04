Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Wanted for domestic battery, found sleeping in his car, charged with resisting 6 deputies
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies got a call about "a domestic disturbance in progress" and found the victim "crying, shaking and hyperventilating," with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue already attending to her. According to the arrest report, the victim had "a large lump above her right...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting
A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of breaking into Broward federal courthouse, vandalizing rooms
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) More than a dozen local and federal officers swept the federal courthouse at Broward Blvd. and NW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning. Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt is accused of breaking into the building. Police say they got the call just after 10 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Video: Man attacks mother with 3 small children as they walk into grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Surveillance video from a Florida grocery store shows the moment a man followed a mother with three small children into the store and attacked her before trying to rob her. Video shared by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in North Lauderdale, Florida, shows the mother park...
Click10.com
Not guilty verdict for Miami Beach man charged in accidental shooting death of friend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man charged in the accidental shooting death of a friend has been exonerated. Derek Jacob was 27 years old when he was charged with manslaughter in March of 2018. Police said Jacob accidentally shot a friend while cleaning his handgun. It happened...
NBC Miami
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
RELATED PEOPLE
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Employee Steals $2K From Dollar Tree Store
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Aug. 27, 2022. An Auto theft was reported at 5810 Lakeside Dr on 08/26/22. The victim’s gray Mazda 3 was taken from the parking lot. The victim advised she was up to date on payments, and the vehicle was not towed.
Click10.com
Sunrise police seek Mercedes driver who hit elderly pedestrian, left the scene
SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are seeking the driver of a dark gray Mercedes-Benz they accuse of hitting an elderly pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday. According to police, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip. The vehicle is described as a dark...
Click10.com
Family wants long license suspension for woman who ran red light, killing 11-year-old
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of a young boy who was killed by a driver who ran a red light were in court Wednesday. They were hoping to find out what punishment that driver will face, but it could take a while before the judge makes a decision.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud
A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale
A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
WPBF News 25
'That was alarming': Surveillance video shows Boynton Beach man pickpocketing women at local grocery stores
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at...
Click10.com
Judge denies model’s request for protection from ‘circus’ during murder trial
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case. She wanted evidence kept private. The judge said, no. Prosecutors said Courtney Clenney, who had a...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old transported to hospital after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound. Tuesday, around 7:37 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting along the 2500 block of Northwest 21st Street. At this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
NBC Miami
2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues
Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
Comments / 0