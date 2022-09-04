ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Seth Towns medically retiring from basketball

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJF2p_0hi7n4lg00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Seth Towns announced Sunday on Twitter he’s medically retiring from basketball.

The former Northland High School standout said his body “”is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season” and cited “a few setbacks this summer.”

“After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” Towns wrote. “As for my immediate future, I’ll be taking some time to figure out what my next chapter looks like. But, I am excited to find what is next for me and rest in my faith that I will be place-as I always have been-exactly where I am intended to be.”

Seth Towns
Ohio State beats Notre Dame, 21-10

This comes just five months after Towns announced he was coming back to OSU for what would have been his seventh collegiate basketball season.

Towns’ six-year collegiate career was riddled with injuries, including a back injury that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. He won Ivy League Player of the Year in 2017-18 with Harvard but missed the next two seasons with recurring knee issues.

He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season and played 25 games while averaging just 10 minutes a game. Towns was expected to have a bigger impact last season after undergoing back surgery in September, but he was never able to fully recover to get on the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23

Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?

Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear

Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Lebron’s son posts photos with OSU gear after visit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future. Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron-native LeBron James, posted on his Instagram himself in the scarlet & grey jerseys of the Ohio State men’s basketball […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Towns
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Guard George Washington III decommits from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star guard George Washington III announced Monday morning he is de-committing from Ohio State. The Louisville-native wrote on his Twitter page he will not join the Buckeyes men’s basketball team. In November, Washington III chose Ohio State over Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn as the 2023 basketball class is down to three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Basketball#Ivy League#Back Injury#Ohio State#Northland High School#Notre Dame#Osu#Harvard
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

Ohio State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Ohio State (1-0), Arkansas State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
JONESBORO, AR
NBC4 Columbus

Local business booms during Buckeye season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye football is back and that means big business for shops and restaurants around Ohio Stadium, with some saying this was a record-breaking weekend. College Traditions spent Tuesday working to re-stock after the weekend, and Buckeye Donuts on N. High Street said businesses was non-stop for three days. “Busiest weekend we’ve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral

There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State adopts policy affirming commitment to free speech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has doubled down on its commitment to promoting free speech on campus – regardless of its content. The Board of Trustees recently approved an interim campus free speech policy, aligning Ohio State with a state law requiring public universities to reaffirm the principles of free speech. The policy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy