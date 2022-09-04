ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barryville, NY

Second drowning at PA, NY Delaware River border within a week

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFjoM_0hi7mzWH00

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has reported a second drowning at the Upper Delaware River, within almost two weeks.

On Saturday, September 2, The National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments reportedly responded to a drowning in the Upper Delaware River a mile and a half below the Roebling Bridge in Barryville, NY.

A group consisting of family and friends from Flanders, NY were reportedly at the river to go for a swim.

Beltzville State Park beach closed for low elevation

According to a report released by the National Park Service, an individual was observed in the main channel of the river not wearing a life jacket.

The main channel is where the current is faster and with steep drop-offs, according to the National Park Service.

After the individual was observed to be in distress, bystanders attempted to assist, but the individual was seen going under the water.

An emergency call was reported made just before 1:30 p.m. and emergency crews, along with National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers, had responded but were unsuccessful in rescuing the individual.

The National Park Service reported that this was the second drowning in the area for 2022, with the first happening just a week before on August 27 .

Park staff recommend that all who swim in the river wear a life jacket at all times when in or near the river.

To learn more on how to enjoy the river safely, visit the National Park Service website detailing swim safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Mr M
3d ago

So sad to see This happening, city people have no respect for the river and what can happen to you when you go in without a life vest, they need to learn about the river and it’s hidden dangers. God speed for comfort and healing for all those affected by this senseless tragedy.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncoveringnewyork.com

Visiting the Unique Fort Delaware Museum in Sullivan County, NY

New York is filled with many historic forts that tell the story of America’s past (including spots like Fort Niagara and Fort Stanwix). However, there’s no fort in New York that is quite like Fort Delaware. Fort Delaware is located in Narrowsburg in Sullivan County, New York. This...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Barryville, NY
City
Flanders, NY
City
Yulan, NY
WBRE

NEPA mail thefts raise concerns at USPS

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement is issuing an alert Wednesday to area residents: Beware of thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes. They say there has been an increase in mailbox thefts in recent weeks. And those thefts can go unnoticed until a person gets a notice from their bank that […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Soggy cleanup at the campground

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — The heavy rains make for good fishing for the herons at Frances Slocum State Park on Monday. It can't be said that it was the same for campers packing up and heading home from the campground in Kingston Township. "Saw a little bit of lightning,...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Juvenile struck by vehicle in Lake Township

LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, in Lake Township, Tuesday evening. According to PSP, Tuesday night, a juvenile was struck by a vehicle at 28 Cemetery Road in Lake Township, Wayne County. PSP Wilkes-Barre Troopers are on scene, along with Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company respondents, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#River Wear#Accident#The National Park Service
Newswatch 16

Wyoming County Fair canceled on Labor Day

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — The last day of the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen has been canceled because of weather conditions. Fair organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday morning. Officials said inclement weather and the possibility of flooding conditions force them to close. Pull down the...
MESHOPPEN, PA
Times Herald-Record

Fire at Minnewaska State Park is contained, Hochul says. Here's when the park will reopen

The wildfire at Minnewaska State Park has been contained after eight days of burning through the forest in Ulster County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. After a week-long effort that involved more than 200 firefighters, bulldozer operators, pilots and other professionals and volunteers, a majority of the fire near Napanoch Point was controlled by Sunday afternoon, she said. Two other fires nearby, at Stony Kill and Wurtsboro, have been fully contained, she said.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Flipped water truck closes section of road in Larksville

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Luzerne County after a truck carrying water flipped onto its roof. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Street in Larksville. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the truck lost its brakes while going down the hill and flipped […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello asks county to take over municipal parking lots

MONTICELLO – The cash-strapped Village of Monticello has asked Sullivan County to take over the operation and maintenance of its municipal parking lots in an effort to save money. The proposal has the support of Rob Doherty, chairman of the county legislature, who said it would help in the...
MONTICELLO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

I-81 ramp detours and Cross Valley lane closures scheduled

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81(I-81) in Honver Township, will experience short-term ramp detours, and State Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway) in Plymouth Township, Hanover Township, and Sugar Notch Borough, will also experience intermittent single-lane closures for a seal coat project. PennDOT says the projects will begin Friday, September 9 through, Friday, September 16. […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
warwickadvertiser.com

Uprising against Orange County IDA

Elected officials sent this letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency:. While we appreciate the mission of economic development and, when appropriate, incentives, it is paramount that Orange County’s villages, towns, cities, and school districts have a formal role in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements. The Orange County IDA makes decisions that can have a significant impact on our tax base, revenue, and budgets yet we are completely relegated to the sidelines: we have no vote, no role in negotiations, and are left to simply write a letter or share comments at a public hearing that can and oftentimes are disregarded.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties

According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified

Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
DUMONT, NJ
WBRE

Luzerne County fire sends firefighters to hospital

LARKSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Larksville Fire Chief told Eyewitness News four firefighters were injured in a fire Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Petriga from the Larksville Fire Department said his company responded to a report of a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Petriga, three firefighters were hospitalized and one […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy