Atlanta, GA

Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2

The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a resounding win over the Oregon Ducks. That win clearly cemented Georgia as a championship contender this season, backing up Georgia’s ranking in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. Georgia sits at No. 2, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio...
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon. Winner: Ladd McConkey. We know defenses...
ATHENS, GA
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
