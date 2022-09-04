Read full article on original website
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel that...
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon
On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
5,000 Acres in Yosemite National Park Scorched After Two Wildfires Devastate Area
Two more wildfires have spread across Yosemite National Park, claiming 5,000 acres of the parklands. According to officials, the cause of both the Red fire and Rodgers fire was a lightning strike. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reported that the fires began in early August. So far, the flames have...
Utah Man Sets Idaho State Record With MONSTER Sturgeon
Sturgeon, along with being the largest freshwater fish in America, have to have originated from another planet and I will accept no answers to the contrary. Seriously, these things are freaky big, as most recently witnessed by a Utah man fishing a reservoir in southwest Idaho. On August 5th, Greg...
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the warning; Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake, plus Lava Beds National Monument. For the watch; all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the warning; Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty, Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley Falls, plus the Fremont- Winema-National Forest. For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Yellowstone National Park Has Already Contained 3 Fires Ahead of Declaring Wildfire Season
With parkwide fire danger level set to HIGH, Yellowstone officials are closely monitoring the national park for further wildfires. Fires have been sparse in Yellowstone since the first of 2022 hit on June 20. Yet the park has already contained three wildfires ahead of officially declaring Fire Season. Ignition and continued burning of the Gray Fire on August 29 by lightning, however, has pushed officials to set the park fire danger level to HIGH.
Mount Rainier National Park Addresses Reports That Volcano Appears To Be Erupting: VIDEO
Earlier today, an alarming video surfaced that seemed to show that Mount Rainier was erupting, however, the national park has clarified that there’s no reason to panic. The video originated on Twitter when a Mount Rainier National Park visitor posted a clip of an ominous puff of white smoke gathering around the peak, and some folks began to believe that the active stratovolcano was “venting,” or emitting volcanic material and gases into the air.
The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park
Throughout its history, Yellowstone has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic recent stories is that of the Nez Perce (Nimiipu). In the summer of 1877, the gold rush […] The post The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana triple-digit temperatures pose 'extremely critical' fire risk
Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of "extremely critical" fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles in northern...
