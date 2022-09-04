Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Toledo’s College Football Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored at UMass Game This Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame during the Rockets' football game vs. UMass at the Glass Bowl (Saturday, Sept. 10/7:00 p.m.). Representatives from the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame will make presentations to each inductee on the field during timeouts in the first quarter.
13abc.com
Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
13abc.com
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
13abc.com
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
hometownstations.com
World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
The fashion ‘oops’ Mariah Carey made at Cedar Point
There was a superstar sighting at Cedar Point this Labor Day.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
13abc.com
American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
nbc24.com
Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
Beacon
Yellow perch and walleye catches picking up
The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing had been picking up late in the week, with the Firing Range off the Port Clinton and Camp Perry areas leading the way. Fishermen are still having to sort through a lot of small fish, but that is a plus as the small perch will grow over the winter and be available for next year’s fishing.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
13abc.com
Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building
NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
WTOL-TV
Check out Greek history, food and culture at the 50th Greek-American Festival | Good Day on WTOL 11
The Greek-American Festival kicks off in Toledo this weekend. Learn about Greek culture, music and food.
Overnight house fire in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
Fleitz Pumpkin Farm opens for seasonal sweet treats and family fun
OREGON, Ohio — Staff at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm has been working non-stop to make sure everything was ready to go for opening day. When the family-owned farm first got started more than 30 years ago, one family member, Trisha Truman, explained they put pumpkins out on a table to sell.
