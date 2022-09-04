ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

utrockets.com

Toledo’s College Football Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored at UMass Game This Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame during the Rockets' football game vs. UMass at the Glass Bowl (Saturday, Sept. 10/7:00 p.m.). Representatives from the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame will make presentations to each inductee on the field during timeouts in the first quarter.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
#Birdies
13abc.com

American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Yellow perch and walleye catches picking up

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing had been picking up late in the week, with the Firing Range off the Port Clinton and Camp Perry areas leading the way. Fishermen are still having to sort through a lot of small fish, but that is a plus as the small perch will grow over the winter and be available for next year’s fishing.
PORT CLINTON, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
NAPOLEON, OH
WTOL 11

Overnight house fire in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
TOLEDO, OH

