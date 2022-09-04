Read full article on original website
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
Yardbarker
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games...
Yardbarker
LFCTR Fans Choose: Liverpool's Starting Striker Against Napoli | Champions League
So far this season, Jurgen Klopp has given starts to both Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, the latter impressing the most. Diogo Jota returned from injury at the weekend but failed to make an impact. The Reds have only won two of their six matches so far in the league,...
Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A
Details of how the team's lineup for tonight's Champions League clash.
BBC
PSG 2-1 Juventus: Kylian Mbappe scores twice
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus. Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar's lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi. The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots...
Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match...
West Ham vs FCSB live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League game online tonight
West Ham will look to kickstart their Europa Conference League group stage campaign in style as they welcome Romanian side FCSB to the London Stadium on Thursday evening.FCSB are a successor club to the government-owned Steaua Bucharest that won the European Cup in 1986 under Nicolae CeauÅescu’s Communist regime in Romania but were taken over by a group of private shareholders in 1998. The club were then forced to change their name to FCSB in 2017 due to an ongoing conflict with CSA Steaua BucureÈti sports club, which is still owned by the Ministry of National Defence, who claim the...
Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet. His rustiness was there for all...
Yardbarker
Official: Di Maria misses Juventus’ clash against PSG
Juventus has released their official squad list for their match against PSG this midweek and Angel di Maria has been left at home. The attacker did not finish the Bianconeri match against Fiorentina at the weekend, but Max Allegri insisted they took him out of the game as a precaution.
ESPN
Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
Manchester City EDS Team Beat Sevilla 5-1 In UEFA Youth League
Manchester City's EDS squad has got off to a flying start in the UEFA Youth League with a 5-1 win over Sevilla.
FOX Sports
Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
BBC
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory
Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
Jamie Carragher admits he 'fears' for Graham Potter if he joins 'ruthless' Chelsea and insists the Brighton boss should be 'very wary' of taking the job after Thomas Tuchel was brutally sacked by Todd Boehly
Jamie Carragher fears that Graham Potter would not be given the time he needs to succeed if he was appointed as Chelsea's new manager. The Brighton boss is the Blues' No 1 target to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked this morning after last night's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
Man Utd legend Jaap Stam lauds Erik ten Hag’s tactical tweaks with Lisandro Martinez thriving in new set-up
JAAP STAM believes Erik ten Hag's tinkering of Manchester United has proved instrumental in the club's upturn of form. And the Red Devils legend has also praised Lisandro Martinez for his recent dazzling displays after being critical of the defender earlier in the season. Following Brentford's 4-0 victory against United...
