Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Tale of the tape: Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy, the battle to be Michigan’s QB
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage was set heading into preseason camp, when Jim Harbaugh boldly claimed he was going to let the quarterback position play out. Incumbent Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games on Michigan’s Big Ten championship-winning team, one that beat Ohio State, won 12 games and got to the College Football Playoff, would be challenged by sophomore J.J. McCarthy.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ready to let it rip in first start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy says he’s approaching his first collegiate start the same way he walked in the door at Michigan. Clear headed and confident, the sophomore quarterback credits his preparation over the last 18 months as an understudy to Cade McNamara for having him ready for Saturday’s game against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), Week 2 of the Wolverines’ unique plan to find a full-time starter.
Jim Harbaugh wants Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to minimize the big hits
ANN ARBOR – Late in the third quarter Saturday against Colorado State, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy lined up in shotgun with running back Donovan Edwards flanked to his left. On the read-option, McCarthy faked the handoff to Edwards before rolling to his left. He then got a Rams defender...
Jim Harbaugh: Playing both Michigan QBs ‘remains a viable option’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As fans and folks on the outside still try to wrap their head around Michigan’s quarterback arrangement, Jim Harbaugh wasn’t willing to dive any further into his thinking on the matter on Monday. The Wolverines’ head coach, fresh off his team’s 51-7 rout...
Detroit Lions name Dexter’s Phil Jacobs Coach of the Week
Phil Jacobs is in his sixth season as the head coach at Dexter, rebuilding the Dreadnaughts program since taking over in 2017. The Detroit Lions named Jacobs its Week 2 High School Coach of the Week after Dexter rolled over Ann Arbor Skyline, 59-8, to improve to 2-0 heading into a Week 3 showdown with undefeated Temperance Bedford.
Michigan cracks top 5 in college football polls after Week 1 blowout
Just one week into the college football season, you can now refer to Michigan as a top-five team. The Wolverines rose to No. 4 in the AP Top-25 poll and No. 5 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Tuesday, on the heels of a 51-7 blowout victory over Colorado State.
Detroit Lions prepare for tough task of dual-threat Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Week 1
ALLEN PARK -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven himself as one of the top dual-threat options in the league. The third-year quarterback ran for a team-high 784 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Hurts burnt the Detroit Lions for a team-leading 71 yards in Philadelphia’s 44-6 blowout win...
‘Hard Knocks’ finale offers inside look at Lions’ process on cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. All right. Here we go. The year’s final “Hard Knocks” (at least until the broody Arizona Cardinals are featured during the in-season edition). We’re reflecting on last week’s cut day in...
Michigan softball hires former Wolverines slugger as assistant coach
Former Michigan softball standout Amanda Chidester is returning to Ann Arbor. Bonnie Tholl, who was named head coach Aug. 24 following the retirement of the legendary Carol Hutchins, announced Tuesday the addition of Chidester as an assistant coach. Chidester, who ranks second in program history in RBIs (200), fourth in...
Vote for first Ann Arbor-area Fall Sports Athlete of Week for 2022 season
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school fall sports season is well underway and there have already been impressive performances from Ann Arbor-area athletes. MLive is highlighting the top performers with the first installment of the Ann Arbor-area Fall Sports Athlete of the Week poll. Readers can vote as...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant
ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
See who ranks No. 1 in first Ann Arbor-area football power rankings
ANN ARBOR – It’s time to look at where the Ann Arbor-area football teams rank after the first two weeks of the season. Check out the Top 10 rankings below.
With Hawaii on deck, Michigan WR Roman Wilson is reminded of home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Growing up, Roman Wilson got a front-row seat to some of Hawaii’s greatest football stars. Players like Colt Brennan and Timmy Chang captivated the country and became local celebrities at the University of Hawaii in the 2000s, putting the spotlight on the islands. Note...
Eastern Michigan punter named MAC West Player of the Week
YPSILANTI – Mitchell Tomasek opened his sophomore season with a strong performance last week. The Eastern Michigan punter claimed Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors in last week’s win over Eastern Kentucky. Tomasek earned the award after averaging 42-yards per punt on three...
ESPN projects Detroit Lions to allow most points in the NFL this season
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been getting a ton of hype through this most recent offseason as a rebounding team to watch. National voices have bought in on Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ work through their first year running the show while singing the praises of the two most recent draft classes. HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series has also shined a spotlight on the team’s highly-entertaining coaching staff, which has done little to cool the flow of blue Kool-Aid.
Saline volleyball standout Mallory Bohl announces Division I commitment
One of the Ann Arbor-area’s top volleyball players has announced her plans to play at the Division I level. Mallory Bohl, a standout junior for the Hornets, committed to play for Notre Dame on Monday. The 6-foot-3 middle hitter made the announcement via social media. Bohl made an early...
Michigan Brewery Map App adds hard ciders, meads
YPSILANTI, MI -- An app outlining all the breweries in Michigan has expanded its offerings by adding meaderies and hard cider makers to its list. The Michigan Brewery Map App, launched in early 2021 by Ypsilanti-based Better On Draft, compiles a searchable map of all breweries in the state. The app allows users to browse nearby breweries, log which ones they have visited and see information like hours, food options and whether the brewery is dog-friendly. It also lists upcoming breweries.
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
Breanna Sharp, 13, died in a stairwell. No one reported her missing. No one seemed to care.
Buried six feet beneath the earth, Jane Doe 08-8093 lay inside a vault with three other bodies in an unmarked grave. No one came to visit or set out flowers above. Grass grew and snow fell for three years on her cheap wooden casket, her skin and organs began to decay until only her skeleton remained.
