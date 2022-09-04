2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in Alamance County: ACSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree , according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road near Snow Camp.

Investigators discovered over 20 damaged mailboxes as well as a damaged fiber optic cable and DOT traffic sign. Yard signs in the area had also been damaged.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that pointed towards a white Dodge Ram pickup truck being what caused the damage.

The damage was found from Friendship Rock Creek Road to Euliss Road, Coble Mill Road, the intersection of Mt. Herman-Rock Creek Road and Coble Mill Road, Old Ingold Trail and Kimesville Road. Video camera recordings indicate that the damage occurred at 1:05 a.m. and included a video of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators later located the suspected white Dodge Ram pickup truck and found its owner, Cole William Worley, 27, of Burlington. The truck had visible signs of damage consistent with that of striking mailboxes.

Investigators also determined that Worley and Bruce Dylan Hadley, 18, of Elon, were both suspects in the property damage.

Both Worley and Hadley were arrested and charged on Sept. 1 with the following:

25 counts of misdemeanor damage to real property

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

Worley was additionally charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny.

A written promise to appear was set as the bond for both of them.

