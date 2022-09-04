Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.

2 DAYS AGO