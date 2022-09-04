Read full article on original website
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says Superintendent
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of California
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and Change
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts Say
Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy —...
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide
DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home. According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
Former Contra Costa County ‘Officer of the Year’ allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
74-year-old woman attacked and robbed in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood in broad daylight
74-year-old woman attacked and robbed in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood in broad daylight. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A 74-year-old Oakland...
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to the FBI, Arianna Fitts, then 2, and her 32-year-old mother, Nicole Fitts, were reported...
California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns
A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released.
One dead in Modesto shooting, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
5 pipe bombs located during traffic stop, felon arrested
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Bomb Squad confirmed that five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop in Sutter County on Sunday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they pulled a black Toyota Tacoma over just before 11 p.m. in the area of...
Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail
CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
Evacuation orders in place for Hill Fire burning in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for the Hill Fire burning in Placer County on Tuesday morning. The Hill Fire has burned at least 23 acres in the area of Iowa Hill Road, west of Big Dipper, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The following...
Foresthill under evacuation orders due to Mosquito Fire burning nearby
Foresthill under evacuation orders due to Mosquito Fire burning nearby. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The area of Foresthill has been placed under evacuation orders...
Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
