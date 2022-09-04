ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy —...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2.  Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening.  Brown […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide

DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home.  According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
DUBLIN, CA
FOX40

Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary

Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
ABC10

Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
ELK GROVE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to the FBI, Arianna Fitts, then 2, and her 32-year-old mother, Nicole Fitts, were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns

A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

One dead in Modesto shooting, police say

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
MODESTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

5 pipe bombs located during traffic stop, felon arrested

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Bomb Squad confirmed that five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop in Sutter County on Sunday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they pulled a black Toyota Tacoma over just before 11 p.m. in the area of...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail

CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
CLAYTON, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Foresthill under evacuation orders due to Mosquito Fire burning nearby

Foresthill under evacuation orders due to Mosquito Fire burning nearby. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The area of Foresthill has been placed under evacuation orders...
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA

